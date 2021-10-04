Altus Group Announces Closing of C$173 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Offering”). A total of 2,783,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) were sold pursuant to the Offering at a price of $62.00 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to Altus Group of $172,546,000, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option to purchase an additional 363,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the Company’s growth initiatives and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Offering was led by TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets as the joint bookrunners, together with a syndicate of underwriters consisting of National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.