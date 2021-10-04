checkAd

Altus Group Announces Closing of C$173 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing (the “Offering”). A total of 2,783,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) were sold pursuant to the Offering at a price of $62.00 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to Altus Group of $172,546,000, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option to purchase an additional 363,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the Company’s growth initiatives and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Offering was led by TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets as the joint bookrunners, together with a syndicate of underwriters consisting of National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

The Common Shares were offered pursuant to a short form prospectus dated September 27, 2021, filed in each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada and were offered for sale in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") by way of private placement pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. A copy of the prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Commercial Real Estate Consulting, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,600 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest commercial real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AIF.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altus Group Announces Closing of C$173 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...