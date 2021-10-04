Clinical Data Acquired by the PURE EP System Published in the Journal of Cardiac Electrophysiology

The PURE EP System is validated in multi-center study as superior to conventional sources of intracardiac signals

Westport, CT, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿﻿BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that an article titled, "Evaluation of a novel cardiac signal processing system for electrophysiology procedures: the PURE EP 2.0 study" has been published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access as of September 23, 2021, via the Wiley Online Library .

The PURE EP 2.0 study was conducted at three U.S. hospitals: Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, and Massachusetts General Hospital.