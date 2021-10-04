checkAd

Clinical Data Acquired by the PURE EP System Published in the Journal of Cardiac Electrophysiology

The PURE EP System is validated in multi-center study as superior to conventional sources of intracardiac signals

Westport, CT, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿﻿BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that an article titled, "Evaluation of a novel cardiac signal processing system for electrophysiology procedures: the PURE EP 2.0 study" has been published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access as of September 23, 2021, via the Wiley Online Library.

The PURE EP 2.0 study was conducted at three U.S. hospitals: Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, and Massachusetts General Hospital.

The manuscript is co-authored by Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., FHRS, Bradley Knight, M.D., FHRS, Wendy Tzou, M.D., FHRS, Robert Schaller, D.O., FHRS, Omar Yasin, M.D, Deepak Padmanabhan, M.D., Jason Zagrodsky, M.D., FHRS, Mohammed Bassiouny, M.D., J David Burkhardt, M.D., FHRS, Joseph Gallinghouse Jr., M.D., FHRS, Moussa Mansour, M.D., FHRS, Christopher McLeod, MBChB, Ph.D., FHRS and Andrea Natale, M.D., FHRS, the Principal Investigator of the study. The independent, blinded reviewers were Bradley P. Knight, M.D. (Northwestern University), Wendy Tzou, M.D. (University of Colorado), and Robert Schaller, M.D. (University of Pennsylvania).

Intracardiac signal data of clinical interest were collected during 51 cardiac ablation procedures using the PURE EP System, the signal recording system, and the 3D mapping system at the same time stamps. The samples were randomized and subjected to blinded, head-to-head evaluation by three independent electrophysiologists to determine the overall quality and clinical utility of PURE EP signals when compared to conventional sources. Each reviewer responded to the same (235) signal comparisons using a 10-point rating scale.

Results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP signals over the signals from conventional sources.

Further analysis of the responses from the blinded reviewers showed an 83% (p-value <0.001) improved confidence when interpreting complex multi-component signals, leading to a better understanding of the catheter position in relation to the ablation target. Additionally, there was a 73% (p-value <0.001) improved visualization of small, fractionated potentials increasing the proper analysis of scar and abnormal conduction tissue characteristics.

