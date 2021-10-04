checkAd

Milestone Scientific Approved as Vendor to Supply CompuFlo Epidural/ CathCheck Verification System Across Florida’s Memorial Heathcare System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021   

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today reported that Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., has begun the use of the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument. Memorial Regional Hospital is the flagship facility of the healthcare system and is one of the largest hospitals in Florida. Additionally, Milestone has received approval to eventually supply its CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System disposables across Memorial Healthcare System network of hospitals, which also includes Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke. 

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are excited to receive this approval for use of our CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System disposables within Memorial Regional Hospital. This approval follows extensive due diligence of our instrument within the hospital system. The validation of our system by this prestigious and renowned hospital system is most rewarding and beneficial to us at Milestone Scientific. This latest approval is a direct result of our new sales force expansion initiatives, and I’m encouraged by the growth of our sales pipeline and potential near-term opportunities.”

The clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification Systems are backed by extensive published clinical data demonstrating significant reductions in epidural punctures, as well as complication rates, and contribute to a significant savings of time on the part of anesthesiologists.

Professor G. Capogna, anesthesiologist, author of the book entitled “Epidural Technique in Obstetric Analgesia” and member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Milestone Scientific, stated in his recent book: “Among new techniques, continuous real-time pressure-sensing technology is the only one that has been successfully validated and used in an adequate number of patients and that therefore may be considered as a new, promising technology with the potential of becoming the future standard for the epidural technique.”

