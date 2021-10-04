checkAd

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement; Stock Option Grant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), announces a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1,600,000 through the sale of up to 20,000,000 units at a price of $0.08/unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.12 per warrant share for a period of two years following the close of the offering. The Company may pay a finder’s fee consisting of cash, shares and/or warrants to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and CSE policies. Proceeds from this offering will be used for exploration programs on the company’s properties, to pay outstanding accounts payable and for unallocated working capital.

Stock Options

First Tellurium also announces that it has granted an aggregate 850,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants under the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.11 per share expiring October 4, 2031.

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is based on leveraging diverse partnerships to generate revenue and value. Working with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and industry, First Tellurium explores for metals in British Columbia and helps indigenous communities grow and thrive through various industrial, social and environmental ventures.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium has been a vocal advocate of the BC Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act since its introduction and passage in the British Columbia legislature in November 2019. First Tellurium also supports federal Bill C-15, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

On behalf of the board of directors of
First Tellurium Corp.

“Tyrone Docherty”                        
Tyrone Docherty
President and CEO 		For further information please contact:

Tyrone Docherty
604.789.5653
tyrone.doccap@dccnet.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information
All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated event.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement; Stock Option Grant THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...