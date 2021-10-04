checkAd

TriLink BioTechnologies Extends EyeGene Partnership for COVID-19 Vaccine Development in South Korea

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

EyeGene expected to utilize TriLink’s CleanCap technology and modified UTP manufactured by TriLink in the production of its EG-COVID mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trials

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriLink BioTechnologies (“TriLink”), a Maravai LifeSciences company (Nasdaq: MRVI) and a leader in the production of nucleic acids for research, diagnostics and therapeutics applications, announced today that it expects to supply its proprietary CleanCap mRNA capping technology and the modified nucleoside, uridine triphosphate, to EyeGene, Inc. (“EyeGene”) for production of EyeGene’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, EG-COVID, which recently received approval to begin clinical trials from the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). This collaboration with EyeGene is expected to represent the first clinical-stage program to use GMP-grade modified uridine triphosphate, with an intended use for further processing, manufactured by TriLink.

“COVID-19 is one of the greatest challenges our industry has faced. We have been inspired by the ingenuity and tenacity with which the world has tackled the pandemic and are proud to be supporting important efforts to develop new vaccine approaches and expand access to COVID-19 vaccines globally,” said Brian Neel, Chief Operating Officer of TriLink BioTechnologies. “As part of these efforts, TriLink is excited to be expanding its collaboration with EyeGene in South Korea. We look forward to continuing to support them through their clinical trials, manufacturing scale up efforts and commercialization.”

Dr. H. Christian Hong, EyeGene’s Chief Business Officer added, "The pandemic is still raging around the world, and we are eager to begin clinical trials with EG-COVID. Our scientists have used a cationic liposome-based delivery system for the vaccine, and we are very confident in its safety and effectiveness. TriLink’s CleanCap technology and modified uridine triphosphate, in combination with the mRNA manufacturing platform, has enabled EyeGene to reach the clinic quickly."

TriLink and EyeGene met on September 21, 2021, at the KORUS Global Vaccine Business Roundtable held in New York, to discuss their continued collaboration as EyeGene advances development of its vaccine into phase 1 clinical testing and beyond.

Mr. Neel commented further, “In addition to providing a forum to meet with EyeGene, the KORUS vaccine roundtable gave us an opportunity to engage with other leaders within the global supply chain for vaccine manufacturing, particularly those suppliers with active efforts in the Asia Pacific region. As an example, TriLink partnered with leading global enzyme supplier New England Biolabs to supply reagents for mRNA manufacturing in support of Eye Gene’s phase 1 studies. We look forward to continuing to partner with vaccine developers and manufacturers in the region and to bringing forward potential new mRNA vaccines that may help expand access and provide new tools in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and for other indications.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TriLink BioTechnologies Extends EyeGene Partnership for COVID-19 Vaccine Development in South Korea EyeGene expected to utilize TriLink’s CleanCap technology and modified UTP manufactured by TriLink in the production of its EG-COVID mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for clinical trialsSAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TriLink BioTechnologies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Nicox Launches New Corporate & Investor Website
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
InterDigital’s Arman Shojaeifard Elected Chair of New ETSI Industry Specification Group on ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in ...
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...