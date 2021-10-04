TriLink BioTechnologies Extends EyeGene Partnership for COVID-19 Vaccine Development in South Korea

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriLink BioTechnologies (“TriLink”), a Maravai LifeSciences company (Nasdaq: MRVI) and a leader in the production of nucleic acids for research, diagnostics and therapeutics applications, announced today that it expects to supply its proprietary CleanCap mRNA capping technology and the modified nucleoside, uridine triphosphate, to EyeGene, Inc. (“EyeGene”) for production of EyeGene’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, EG-COVID, which recently received approval to begin clinical trials from the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). This collaboration with EyeGene is expected to represent the first clinical-stage program to use GMP-grade modified uridine triphosphate, with an intended use for further processing, manufactured by TriLink.

“COVID-19 is one of the greatest challenges our industry has faced. We have been inspired by the ingenuity and tenacity with which the world has tackled the pandemic and are proud to be supporting important efforts to develop new vaccine approaches and expand access to COVID-19 vaccines globally,” said Brian Neel, Chief Operating Officer of TriLink BioTechnologies. “As part of these efforts, TriLink is excited to be expanding its collaboration with EyeGene in South Korea. We look forward to continuing to support them through their clinical trials, manufacturing scale up efforts and commercialization.”

Dr. H. Christian Hong, EyeGene’s Chief Business Officer added, "The pandemic is still raging around the world, and we are eager to begin clinical trials with EG-COVID. Our scientists have used a cationic liposome-based delivery system for the vaccine, and we are very confident in its safety and effectiveness. TriLink’s CleanCap technology and modified uridine triphosphate, in combination with the mRNA manufacturing platform, has enabled EyeGene to reach the clinic quickly."

TriLink and EyeGene met on September 21, 2021, at the KORUS Global Vaccine Business Roundtable held in New York, to discuss their continued collaboration as EyeGene advances development of its vaccine into phase 1 clinical testing and beyond.

Mr. Neel commented further, “In addition to providing a forum to meet with EyeGene, the KORUS vaccine roundtable gave us an opportunity to engage with other leaders within the global supply chain for vaccine manufacturing, particularly those suppliers with active efforts in the Asia Pacific region. As an example, TriLink partnered with leading global enzyme supplier New England Biolabs to supply reagents for mRNA manufacturing in support of Eye Gene’s phase 1 studies. We look forward to continuing to partner with vaccine developers and manufacturers in the region and to bringing forward potential new mRNA vaccines that may help expand access and provide new tools in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and for other indications.”