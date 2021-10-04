Home Bistro Announces Partnership with Perfecting Athletes

To Create Meals Based Upon Diets of World Class Athletes and CelebritiesMIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity …

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Perfecting Athletes. We have long been impressed by their roster of the world's most fit celebrities and professional athletes including top NFL players, world champion boxers, MMA fighters and supermodels. We now plan to deliver those same healthy and enjoyable lifestyle meals to the general public."

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals, announced today a partnership with Perfecting Athletes LLC, one of the leading health and nutrition companies among world class athletes and celebrities.

Perfecting Athletes co-founders Dr. Michelle Melaniphy Ingels and Paulina Discepolo Indara said, "Our team is excited to be working with Home Bistro. For years we have been getting requests to make our meals accessible to more athletes and people who want to look and feel like athletes. Until now this wasn't possible and our waiting list of exclusive clientele keeps growing. Home Bistro shares our same values of high quality and dedication to excellence. By partnering with them we can deliver those same meals right to your door, helping you feel leaner, healthier and more energized with each Perfecting Athletes meal."

About Perfecting Athletes

Perfecting Athletes is the most successful health and nutrition company among world class athletes and celebrities. Boasting a client list that includes more than 300 elite professional athletes and Olympians, more than 65 world championship titles, top supermodels and award-winning musicians, actors and producers, they have set the standard for delicious, functional nutrition that helps you look and perform your best.

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations created by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk and soon to launch meals from celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali, Claudia Sandoval and Richard Blais.