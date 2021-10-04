NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Recognizes National Depression Education and Awareness Month With New Campaign Launch

“NeuroStar is delighted to be partnering with Dr. Melissa Shepard to educate those suffering with major depression, their loved ones, and healthcare professionals about our breakthrough technology during National Depression Education and Awareness Month,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “Dr. Shepard shares our passion for helping transform lives; this partnership and the accompanying campaign will help patients and physicians see how conquering depression can become a reality.”

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced today new partnerships with mental health advocates and organizations in honor of National Depression Education and Awareness Month and Mental Illness Awareness Week. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health is the leading non-drug, non-invasive, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for depression.

Dr. Melissa Shepard is a board-certified psychiatrist, psychotherapist, and assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. She and NeuroStar are collaborating to kick off an education and awareness campaign. The comprehensive campaign will focus on a mix of consumer and professional channels, highlighting Dr. Shepard, as well as the benefits and differentiation points of the NeuroStar treatment. The campaign will launch today and will run through 2022.

"The mental health crisis in this country is something we need to collectively address, and I am so grateful that NeuroStar is committed to educating and destigmatizing these conversations," said Dr. Shepard. "As someone who personally struggles with mental health conditions, I want to make sure that other people know that there are non-drug treatments like NeuroStar available to help them.”

NeuroStar will also be sponsoring two key industry events during the month of October. On October 6th, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will host their “Inspiring Hope through Research Event”, which celebrates and recognizes the importance of research in driving forward the treatment of mental health issues. Drs. Gail Daumit and A. Eden Evins will both be receiving awards for their work in the mental health research. In addition, NeuroStar will sponsor the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Out of the Darkness Washington, D.C. Walk on October 23rd at the Lincoln Memorial. The walk is being held to commemorate loved ones lost to suicide or those struggling with mental illness. NeuroStar employees will be participating in the walk.

"By demonstrating our commitment to research, as well as recognizing those individuals and families that have been impacted deeply by mental health issues, we want to bring a sense of urgency to the discussions happening around depression and mental health," said Mr. Sullivan. "We’re committed to keeping these issues top of mind for consumers and physicians."

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

