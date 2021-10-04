Itaú Corpbanca Announces Launch of its Rights Offerings in Connection with Capital Increase

Each common share held of record as of 11:59 p.m. (Santiago, Chile time) on September 28, 2021 will entitle its holder to approximately 0.899892716148 of a transferable preemptive right to subscribe for newly issued common shares (a “Preemptive Share Right”) (the “Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering”). Each full Preemptive Share Right entitles the holder to subscribe for one new common share at a share subscription price of Ch$1.80 (equivalent to approximately US$0.0023, based on the Company’s own exchange rate of Ch$784.33 per US$1.00 as of September 23, 2021) per share, payable in cash in Chilean pesos. One full Preemptive Share Right is required to subscribe for one new common share at the share subscription price. The Company will only accept subscriptions for whole common shares and will truncate or reduce any subscriptions submitted with respect to fractional rights to the nearest whole number of Preemptive Share Rights that may be exercised.

The Company will also make available to holders of ADSs transferable preemptive rights to subscribe for newly issued ADSs (“Preemptive ADS Rights”) at the rate of approximately 0.899892716148 Preemptive ADS Rights for each ADS held of record at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on October 4, 2021 (the “Preemptive ADS Rights Offering”), which is a different record date than the record date in the Statutory Preemptive Rights Offering. Each full Preemptive ADS Right entitles the holder to subscribe for one new ADS at a subscription price equal to the U.S. dollar equivalent of Ch$2,700, which is 1,500 times the share subscription price (the applicable “ADS Subscription Price”) and estimated to be US$3.44 per ADS based on the Company’s own exchange rate of Ch$784.33 per US$1.00 as of September 23, 2021. One full Preemptive ADS Right is required to subscribe for one new ADS at the ADS Subscription Price. Only subscriptions for whole numbers of new ADSs will be accepted. Fractional Preemptive ADS Rights will not be allocated; fractional entitlements will be rounded down to the next smaller whole number without compensation. Since the ADS Subscription Price will not be known at the time the Preemptive ADS Rights are exercised, the final applicable ADS Subscription Price will be determined based on the exchange rate assigned by The Bank of New York Mellon, acting as ADS rights agent (the “ADS Rights Agent”), on or about the October 28, 2021 (in the case of Preemptive ADS Rights) and on or about November 12, 2021 (in the case of Additional ADS Rights (as defined below)). Holders of Preemptive ADS Rights that wish to subscribe must deposit US$3.79 (the “ADS Deposit Amount”) for each new ADS subscribed for. The ADS Deposit Amount is the estimated ADS Subscription Price plus 10% of such amount to cover (i) currency rate fluctuations to the date on which the ADS Rights Agent converts the Chilean pesos subscription price in connection with the exercise of the Preemptive Share Rights underlying the Preemptive ADS Rights or the exercise of Additional Share Rights (as defined below) underlying the Additional ADS Rights, as the case may be and (ii) the fee of The Bank of New York Mellon, as the ADS depositary of US$0.05 per new ADS.