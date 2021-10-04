checkAd

Love Pharma Makes Public Debut in Emerging Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics Markets

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV), formerly Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., is a new-age pharma/nutraceutical company that specializes in the global sexual health, wellness and psychedelics markets by licensing and distributing psychedelic and cannabis-infused products.  The company ushered in a new era of health and wellness as it began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange last week under the new name and ticker symbol. 

As Love Pharma sets out to bring psychedelic therapies, pharmaceutical alternatives, and sexual enrichment products to market, it will immediately propel its current CBD-infused brands, “Bloom” and “Auralief,” into the marketplace while it continues to develop a host of additional patent-protected products in the company’s pipeline. https://love-pharma.com/products

Love Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zachary Stadnyk, a long-time corporate finance advisory professional, is no stranger to launching companies in the public arena.  And he and his team have positioned the company to compete in three fast-growing markets—two are widely popular, the global CBD market, and the global sexual health and wellness market, while the other is an emerging but rapidly increasing market, the global psychedelic market, aka, the “shroom boom.” 

To that end, Love Pharma acquired BC-based Kick Pharmaceuticals, a specialized health and wellness company, and with the acquisition gained the exclusive rights and licenses to produce, market, package, sell and distribute six pharmaceutical and therapeutic products throughout Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. 

Love Pharma’s vision is to develop products that target both mental and sexual health to improve the quality of everyday life for all individuals.  The sheer popularity of the markets, in which Love Pharma will compete, offers myriad opportunities for expansion in North America and on the global stage with an array of high-demand products.

First, when developing nutraceuticals, the company focuses on pharmaceutical-alternative substances with physiological benefits, such as CBD and THC, which can be found in both of its initial products.  Love Pharma’s first nutraceutical products, include Bloom, a topical gel infused with CBD and/or THC, that increases blood flow and sensitivity, and Auralief CBD oral strips, the company’s discreet cannabis-infused oral strip that speeds-up and enhances the desired effects of THC and CBD.

