RooGold Closes First Tranche of Private Placement & Welcomes Strategic Investor Crescat Capital LLC

Autor: Accesswire
04.10.2021   

RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") announces that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement, on a post-Consolidation basis, by issuing 10,530,000 Units at $0.25 per Unit and raising …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / (CSE:ROO)(OTC PINK:JNCCD)(Frankfurt:5VHA) - RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Issuer") announces that it has closed a first tranche of its previously announced Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement, on a post-Consolidation basis, by issuing 10,530,000 Units at $0.25 per Unit and raising $2,632,500. Each Unit consists of a Common Share and a half (1/2) a Common Share Purchase Warrant, each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at $0.40 per Share for a two year period from Closing. The term of the Warrants is subject to an Accelerator Clause that the Issuer can elect to trigger if the Issuer's Share price trades above $0.50 for 30 consecutive trading days.

RooGold has also entered into a Strategic Shareholder Agreement with Crescat Capital LLC of Denver, Colorado. Crescat's Investment Team and its Geological and Technical Director will act as advisors to RooGold management when called upon. RooGold Shareholder Dr. Quinton Hennigh, through his role as Geological and Technical Director of Crescat, will be available to provide expertise regarding RooGold's exploration and development strategy and other geological and technical matters.

"We are pleased to welcome Crescat as a significant new shareholder of RooGold, along with our additional group of new stakeholders," commented Mike Mulberry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We are very excited about the recent asset base we have acquired in New South Wales, Australia, and we believe that with hard work and perseverance, we will uncover some significant opportunities in the area. We hope to replicate other success stories which have been supported by Crescat and trailblazed by Dr. Hennigh over the past decade."

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry-leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Crescat's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives, and includes global macro, long/short, large cap and precious metals funds.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Roogold Completes Further Acquisition of Australian Properties
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21JNC Resources Consolidation & Name Change to Roogold Inc.
Accesswire | Analysen