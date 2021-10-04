checkAd

Earth Life Sciences Enters Immense Healthcare Arena with Acquisition of the VIVA Health Service Platform

The VIVA service platform effectively improves the efficiency of supply and co-ordinating demand.

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CLTS) ("Earth Life Sciences" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an acquisition agreement with VIVA Health HK Limited, a one-stop smart branded healthcare service, to be implemented in the United States.

The agreement has been finalized and will now enable the Company to enter a rapidly growing healthcare segment of the market and to capitalize on the experience of VIVA Health HK Limited.

Through technical advances such as artificial intelligence and big data, the Viva USA platform optimises the functions of health care staff training management, health care service management and quality control. The customized platform to address American needs will provide services through the mode of online ordering and offline service ("O2O"), the services being a one-stop smart life service branded platform, oriented to the health care industry.

The Company aims to make VIVA USA into a leading one-stop smart life service platform in the United States.

According to PolicyAdvice.net, the global healthcare sector will reach $10.059 trillion by 2022. [i] The United States spends significantly more on healthcare, per capita, compared to other nations and such spending is expected to continue growing.

The care of the ever expanding aging population and the development of medical technology have become a huge driving force for the healthcare industry, and the United States will usher in a new era. It is the largest sector in the field of big health. CMS {"Content Management System"} data has shown that national healthcare spending hit a total of $3.8 trillion in the year before the onset of COVID-19. [ii]

The VIVA USA platform will standardize the output of brand images, service processes, service content and training systems, as well as upgrade professional skills and service quality for healthcare service through online and offline learning and assessment.

In the near future, VIVA USA will be available to land in most of the United States, covering hundreds of cities and towns and serving millions of users and families. The company is committed to providing a full range of professional nursing services in particular for millions of Asian and other families in North America. This includes hospital nursing, home care, customized nursing, companions for the elderly, confinement nannies, family nannies, babysitters, and so on.

