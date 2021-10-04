checkAd

Global Payment Gateway Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $67,434.4 Million by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021-2028 - Exclusive Report [223-Pages] by Research Dive

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

- The global payment gateway market is expected to witness a progressive growth by 2028, owing to prevalence of high-speed internet. The hosted sub-segment is predicted to be most lucrative. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Payment Gateway Market by Type (Hosted and Non-hosted), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) and Large Enterprise), End-use (Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, and Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

Research Dive Logo

According to the report, the Global Payment Gateway Market is expected to generate a revenue of $67,434.4 million by 2028, growing exponentially at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Dynamics of the Market

There has been a consequent increase in the demand for smartphone payment transactions, owing to the speed, conveniency, and reliability in the process of the transaction. In addition, the rising demand for online shopping has significantly bolstered the e-commerce sales. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the payment gateway market during the forecast period. But lack of internet access in the underdeveloped countries is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, persistent technological enhancements in the payment gateways and its extensive utilization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is expected to create tremendous opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on type, enterprise size, end-use, and region.

  • By type, the hosted sub-segment is expected to be most profitable, and generate a revenue of $38,088.6 million during the forecast period. Hosted payment gateways are popularly used for online billing and payments due to their speed, accuracy and reliability. This factor is expected to accelerate the growth of the payment gateway market sub-segment during the forecast period.
  • By enterprise size, the large enterprise sub-segment is expected to have the largest market share, and generate a revenue of $43,389.9 million during the forecast period. Subsequent rise in online shopping, owing to the increased standard of living of people around the globe has enabled large-scale firms to adopt an effective digital transaction technique and payment processing platform. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.
  • By end-use, the BFSI sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative, and generate a revenue of $22,014.5 million during the forecast period. Increasing adoption and development of payment gateways by financial institutions in order to expand their offerings and provide a seamless service to customers are predicted to bolster the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.
  • By region, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market, and generate a revenue of $25,652.0 million during the forecast period. High transaction rate due to the massive population in this region and increasing investments from various domestic and international enterprises in this region is further expected to augment the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.                                                    

