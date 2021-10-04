checkAd

Ed Tech CEO Was Bullied. Now, He’s Doing Something About It.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

One out of five students has been bullied, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. To help raise awareness of this pressing and startling issue, Stride Inc., (NYSE: LRN)—the nation's leading provider of online and blended programs—is partnering with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center and STOMP Out Bullying to launch a new bullying prevention initiative.

As part of this initiative, Stride is helping to promote various social-emotional wellness activities during October and throughout the year. The company is launching a new online resource hub for its estimated 6 million unique annual website visitors. Additionally, Stride is sharing specialized toolkits and resources with 200,000+ enrolled students and families at Stride-powered programs, and students at more than 1,000 school districts that outline critical ways to recognize and respond to bullying.

“No student should ever be worried about going to school or logging into class because they’re afraid of being abused or mistreated,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer at Stride, Inc. “At Stride, every day, we’re working to ensure that every student feels safe and respected—no matter who they are or where they come from. These partnerships will help us in this important and ongoing effort.”

As part of their personalized and holistic approach to education, Stride K12-powered schools provide wraparound support services for families to help address the challenges that impact students’ ability to perform well in the classroom. In addition—from the safety of home or from anywhere with an Internet connection—every student has access to a rich curriculum taught by state-credentialed teachers.

Stride’s new bullying prevention initiative comes as many schools and districts across the nation look for more ways to help families and students who’ve been disproportionately impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, “the proportion of mental health-related emergency department visits among adolescents aged 12–17 years increased 31% compared with that during 2019,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And in a survey of parents during the 2020-21 school year, 35% said they enrolled their students in a Stride K12-powered school because of safety and/or mental health concerns that stem from a previous school.

To find out more information about Stride, visit www.stridelearning.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ed Tech CEO Was Bullied. Now, He’s Doing Something About It. One out of five students has been bullied, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. To help raise awareness of this pressing and startling issue, Stride Inc., (NYSE: LRN)—the nation's leading provider of online and blended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Consistent Clinically Meaningful Data for Zuranolone Across ...
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrStart Your Career While Still in Middle School! 
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Tech Elevator, Greater Cleveland Partnership to Host Virtual ‘Women in Tech’ Event
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Can America Heal Its Deep Divisions? Stride Says ‘Yes’ With New Career Curriculum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Solving the Age-Old Question: What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Access to College Just Got Easier: Stride Taps into Acadeum’s Dual Enrollment Consortium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Elephant in the Waiting Room: A Healthcare Staffing Crisis Is Upon Us
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21What Makes Your Hometown Special? Stride’s National Photography Competition Looking to Highlight Your Community
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Saving the Planet, One Student Idea at a Time
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Want a Better Tomorrow? Let’s Start in America’s Classrooms.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Online or In-Person Learning: Why Not Both? Stride K12 to Support New Blended Learning Center for Students in Need
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten