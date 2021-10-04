Ed Tech CEO Was Bullied. Now, He’s Doing Something About It.

As part of this initiative, Stride is helping to promote various social-emotional wellness activities during October and throughout the year. The company is launching a new online resource hub for its estimated 6 million unique annual website visitors. Additionally, Stride is sharing specialized toolkits and resources with 200,000+ enrolled students and families at Stride-powered programs, and students at more than 1,000 school districts that outline critical ways to recognize and respond to bullying.

“No student should ever be worried about going to school or logging into class because they’re afraid of being abused or mistreated,” said James Rhyu, Chief Executive Officer at Stride, Inc. “At Stride, every day, we’re working to ensure that every student feels safe and respected—no matter who they are or where they come from. These partnerships will help us in this important and ongoing effort.”

As part of their personalized and holistic approach to education, Stride K12-powered schools provide wraparound support services for families to help address the challenges that impact students’ ability to perform well in the classroom. In addition—from the safety of home or from anywhere with an Internet connection—every student has access to a rich curriculum taught by state-credentialed teachers.

Stride’s new bullying prevention initiative comes as many schools and districts across the nation look for more ways to help families and students who’ve been disproportionately impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, “the proportion of mental health-related emergency department visits among adolescents aged 12–17 years increased 31% compared with that during 2019,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And in a survey of parents during the 2020-21 school year, 35% said they enrolled their students in a Stride K12-powered school because of safety and/or mental health concerns that stem from a previous school.

