Sprinklr Introduces the Next Generation of Unified Modern Care for Faster Service, Engagement at Scale, and Increased Revenue

Sprinklr is announcing this news in celebration of CX Day on October 5th, which highlights the importance of customer experience professionals around the world.

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the next generation of Sprinklr Modern Care, adding powerful AI and automation to help companies unify case management and agent engagement in a single contact center software solution. New features in Sprinklr Modern Care include: Conversational AI and Bots , Contact Center Automation & Intelligence , Live Chat Video Calling and an enhanced Self-Service Community .

Messaging Businesses Across Channels is the New Normal

Today, organizations are managing an influx in customer service questions across traditional and modern channels. At the same time, 75% of people expect a business to respond to them in 5 minutes or less on any channel, in a unified brand voice. The rise of inquiries across channels combined with increased customer expectations creates a massive challenge for organizations.

New Features in Sprinklr Modern Care

Sprinklr Modern Care is a customer service solution that solves omnichannel challenges for organizations in every industry. Modern Care makes unified, frictionless service a reality across 35+ channels, including live chat, social, messaging, email, SMS, voice, and video — so customers can always connect on their terms, and organizations can always respond as one company.

Sprinklr is helping companies create a unified, digital contact center with the following new features:

Conversational AI and Bots: Reduce service costs by 98+% and immediately reduce case volume with Conversational AI that analyzes customer messages in real time to understand intent, context, and sentiment — then uses AI chatbots to provide automated, human-sounding responses that reflect the conversation. With no coding required, companies can easily customize and deploy bots in most languages across channels.

With Conversational AI, The World Health Organization is powering its Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp chatbot – the WHO Health Alert – which automatically answers commonly asked questions related to COVID-19. As a result, WHO is able to communicate with millions of users in Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese at the same time -- which wouldn’t be possible with human customer service. This has helped WHO go directly to the public to ensure they are informed and reduce their need to rely on traditional media channels for communication.