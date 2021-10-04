checkAd

Albertsons Companies Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended September 11, 2021, before the market opens on Monday, October 18, 2021. ACI will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will include a brief discussion of the results followed by a question and answer session. The conference call will be available at the following address by accessing the "Events & Presentations" link included therein:

http://albertsonscompanies.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available for at least two weeks following completion of the call.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Companies operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market.

