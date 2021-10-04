checkAd

RGP and Kotter Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Business Transformation Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP), a next-generation global human capital firm, announced today a strategic alliance with Kotter, a global consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations lead through complex change. The partnership enables RGP and Kotter to accelerate joint business development initiatives, while building out their respective capabilities and increasing strategic value for clients.

At the center of the strategic partnership is RGP’s Return on Change powered by Kotter – a business transformation initiative that combines RGP’s leading change management capabilities with Kotter’s award-winning methodology and research on the emerging science of change. The joint solution enables organizations to set aside distractions and focus on achieving seemingly impossible, but achievable business transformative goals in 90 days or less.

“We are seeing businesses across every industry adopt transformation and change initiatives more rapidly than ever before amid this rapidly evolving ‘now of work’ environment,” said RGP CEO Kate Duchene. “Kotter’s credibility and expertise in the science of change – grounded in Dr. John Kotter’s empirical research at Harvard Business School over the past 40-plus years – naturally aligns with our business transformation and change management capabilities and enhances the value we provide to our clients. We are excited to integrate Kotter’s proven methodology to help our clients deliver seemingly impossible results at unprecedented speed.”

As a leading provider of agile professional services that helps clients transform their businesses and workplaces in the now of work, RGP has delivered more than 1,000 change management engagements over the past 3 years with many clients expected to undergo a significant transformation within the next 18 months. The alliance allows RGP to leverage Kotter’s trusted change leadership methodology and proven framework to enhance its consultant capabilities and accelerate client results. For Kotter, the partnership aligns its thought leadership and vision of “Millions leading, billions benefiting” with RGP’s leading change management capabilities and flexible delivery model driven by more than 5,000 professionals and consultants.

Seite 1 von 2
Resources Connection Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RGP and Kotter Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Business Transformation Initiatives RGP (Nasdaq: RGP), a next-generation global human capital firm, announced today a strategic alliance with Kotter, a global consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations lead through complex change. The partnership enables RGP and Kotter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Consistent Clinically Meaningful Data for Zuranolone Across ...
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21Resources Global Professionals to Announce Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results on October 6, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten