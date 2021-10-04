RGP and Kotter Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Business Transformation Initiatives

At the center of the strategic partnership is RGP’s Return on Change powered by Kotter – a business transformation initiative that combines RGP’s leading change management capabilities with Kotter’s award-winning methodology and research on the emerging science of change. The joint solution enables organizations to set aside distractions and focus on achieving seemingly impossible, but achievable business transformative goals in 90 days or less.

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP), a next-generation global human capital firm, announced today a strategic alliance with Kotter , a global consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations lead through complex change. The partnership enables RGP and Kotter to accelerate joint business development initiatives, while building out their respective capabilities and increasing strategic value for clients.

“We are seeing businesses across every industry adopt transformation and change initiatives more rapidly than ever before amid this rapidly evolving ‘now of work’ environment,” said RGP CEO Kate Duchene. “Kotter’s credibility and expertise in the science of change – grounded in Dr. John Kotter’s empirical research at Harvard Business School over the past 40-plus years – naturally aligns with our business transformation and change management capabilities and enhances the value we provide to our clients. We are excited to integrate Kotter’s proven methodology to help our clients deliver seemingly impossible results at unprecedented speed.”

As a leading provider of agile professional services that helps clients transform their businesses and workplaces in the now of work, RGP has delivered more than 1,000 change management engagements over the past 3 years with many clients expected to undergo a significant transformation within the next 18 months. The alliance allows RGP to leverage Kotter’s trusted change leadership methodology and proven framework to enhance its consultant capabilities and accelerate client results. For Kotter, the partnership aligns its thought leadership and vision of “Millions leading, billions benefiting” with RGP’s leading change management capabilities and flexible delivery model driven by more than 5,000 professionals and consultants.