Rimini Street UK Once Again Ranked in the Top 20 for 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been ranked in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech in the medium-sized firm category. This achievement follows a top 10 ranking in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces, a top 20 ranking in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women, as well as recognition last year as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company (GPTW) in the UK and achieving “Excellence in Wellbeing.” Today’s recognition sees Rimini Street maintain its top 20 ranking from 2020, when it was acknowledged in the 2020 Best Workplaces in Tech for medium-sized companies.

