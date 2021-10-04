Rimini Street UK Once Again Ranked in the Top 20 for 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been ranked in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech in the medium-sized firm category. This achievement follows a top 10 ranking in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces, a top 20 ranking in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women, as well as recognition last year as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company (GPTW) in the UK and achieving “Excellence in Wellbeing.” Today’s recognition sees Rimini Street maintain its top 20 ranking from 2020, when it was acknowledged in the 2020 Best Workplaces in Tech for medium-sized companies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005147/en/
Rimini Street UK Once Again Ranked in the Top 20 for 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech (Graphic: Business Wire)
Company Achieves 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech
Rimini Street UK employees completed a survey which led to the Company receiving a Trust Index Score and a score for employee engagement. The Trust Index Score evaluates employee experience while the Culture Audit assesses HR and leadership practices within organizations that create a great workplace culture. Rimini Street achieved its ranking because employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as physical and mental wellbeing, fairness, camaraderie and trust in its leadership. Creating this workplace culture has given employees an inclusive, innovative and productive environment, whether they are working remotely or in the office.
“Those within the UK’s tech space who have actively prioritized building a positive employee experience and supported their people’s personal wellbeing are the ones we’re proud to celebrate today,” said Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK. “In this fourth year of recognising UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech, many of these firms experienced rapid growth, but never lost sight of their values. They maintained their mantra of ‘putting people first’, often finding innovative and creative solutions to drive their great workplace culture remotely.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare