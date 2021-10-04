Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $125 Million Contract for Cyber Training

October 4, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal 2022, it was awarded a five-year single award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (“IDIQ”) contract renewal with Firm Fixed Price (“FFP”) and Time and Materials (“T&M”) delivery orders valued at approximately $125 million from the Federal Government for the Joint Cyber Analysis Course (“JCAC”) Training solutions. The first delivery order on the IDIQ contract has been received and funded $1.4 million to date.

“The Federal Government’s cyber workforce development efforts are one of our nation’s top priorities. This contract renewal acknowledges our proven track record of excellence in developing and delivering complex cybersecurity operations training at the scale and demanding operational tempo required by our Federal Government customers,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.