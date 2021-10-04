Strategic Growth. Innovative Services. Regions Bank to Acquire Sabal Capital Partners

checkAd

Regions Bank to Acquire Sabal Capital Partners

04.10.2021   

Regions Bank on Monday announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sabal Capital Partners, LLC, a diversified financial services firm that leverages an innovative, technology-driven origination and servicing platform to facilitate lending in the small-balance commercial real estate market for clients nationwide.

Regions Bank announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sabal Capital Partners, LLC. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sabal is one of the top originators of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac small-balance commercial real estate loans and has a growing presence in non-agency commercial mortgage-backed securities loan origination. Regions plans to incorporate Sabal into its growing Real Estate Capital Markets division.

Based in Irvine, California, Sabal Capital Partners is a vertically integrated platform that has originated nearly $6 billion in financing across the U.S. since inception and maintains a current servicing portfolio of nearly $5 billion. The company serves clients through its state-of-the-art SNAP platform, a proprietary tool developed by Sabal to optimize the lending and communications processes with clients and Sabal’s investor base.

The acquisition advances Regions Bank’s strategy of acquiring businesses that enable Regions to deepen relationships with current clients, while attracting new clients that are drawn to the services, capabilities, and technologies provided by companies such as Sabal Capital Partners.

“With the addition of Sabal Capital Partners, Regions will become even better positioned to further build on our client base and deliver an expanded range of agency and non-agency options for real estate lending,” said Joel Stephens, head of Capital Markets for Regions Bank. “Sabal’s industry-leading technology platform and its leadership in the small-balance commercial real estate arena make the company a great match for Regions. Our current affordable and large-balance Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac products, combined with Sabal’s small-balance agency capabilities, will allow Regions to offer real estate solutions across the full spectrum of agency offerings. We look forward to working together to provide superior service to more real estate clients across the country.”

