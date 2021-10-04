Alcoa States Its Ambition to Reach Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

This endeavor to reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 for direct (scope 1) and indirect (scope 2) emissions aligns with the Company’s strategic priority to advance sustainably and complements the Company’s existing targets, which include reducing direct and indirect GHG emissions from aluminum smelting and alumina refining operations by 30 percent by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030 from 2015 baselines.

“We’re proud of our commitment to responsible environmental, social, and governance practices, and this new endeavor is an extension of our ongoing efforts to reach a decarbonization pathway,” said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey. “We have been recognized for our environmental practices, and we are developing new technologies that will help us progress toward our net-zero ambition by 2050.”

Alcoa intends to grow its low-carbon portfolio, increase the use of renewable energy at its operations, and bring breakthrough innovations to the market over time. The Company plans to further reduce the emissions profile of its alumina refining system and its smelting portfolio, which is powered by over 75 percent renewable energy.

Alcoa is also developing new technologies, which are important to unlocking decarbonization at scale, including the ELYSISTM zero-carbon smelting process and mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) to reduce emissions in the alumina refining process.

Alcoa invented the inert anode technology for aluminum smelting that serves as the basis for the ELYSIS joint venture. This technology emits pure oxygen and eliminates GHG emissions associated with the traditional process to make molten aluminum. Batches of carbon-free aluminum produced by ELYSIS have been sold for use by such companies as Apple and Audi, as the ELYSIS joint venture continues working toward an industrial scale.

MVR, a renewable energy-powered process that Alcoa is currently evaluating in Australia with support from a grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), is another innovation with the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions in alumina refining.

Alcoa’s ambition to reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 is part of the Company’s broader focus on sustainability practices and its intention to continue to pursue sustainability-related innovations in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum. Alcoa is working to reduce water consumption, minimize waste generation, improve biodiversity conservation, and decrease energy consumption across our operations.