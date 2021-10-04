checkAd

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Provides Update on Research into Oral Administration of PV-10 Immunotherapy for Treatments of Hematology, Oncology, and Virology

KNOXVILLE, TN, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today provided an update on the Company’s research into the systemic administration of Provectus’ investigational immunotherapy, PV-10 (rose bengal disodium, a halogenated xanthene molecule), for the treatments of hematology, oncology, and virology indications, in conjunction with the Company’s efforts to expand its intellectual property.

Hematology: On August 5, 2021, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published Provectus’ patent application entitled “Composition and Method for Oral Treatment of Leukemia” (publication no. US 2021/0236418 A1), containing:

  • In vivo data of mice with acute lymphoblastic leukemia that received oral PV-10 and displayed increased survival.

Provectus expects these and other related data from the hematology program to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal in 2022.

Oncology: On September 30, the USPTO published the Company’s patent application entitled “Treatment of Solid Cancerous Tumors by Oral Administration of a Halogenated Xanthene” (US 2021/0299055 A1), containing:

  • In vivo data of mice with adenomatous polyposis coli multiple intestinal neoplasia (a colorectal tumor model that continuously promotes abnormal cell proliferation and transformation into cancer) that received oral rose bengal and displayed increased survival in both prophylactic and therapeutic settings.

Virology: On September 30, the USPTO also published Provectus’ patent application entitled “Novel Uses of Halogenated Xanthenes in Oncology and Virology” (US 2021/0299083 A1), containing:

  • In silico data of rose bengal’s docking-based binding affinity to the main protease of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus’ spike protein, and different variants of the spike protein, and
  • In vitro data of PV-10’s activity against SARS-CoV-2 in African green monkey kidney cell (Vero) and human lung epithelial cell (Calu-3) models, and of PV-10’s synergistic activity with remdesivir in a Vero cell model.

Provectus expects that data from the oncology and virology programs would be published when appropriate.

The Company routinely files for patent protection in key countries in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Dominic Rodrigues, Vice Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, said, “Cancer and virology are related fields that intersect at the innate and adaptive immune systems of the human body. This convergence provides the scientific rationale for applying discoveries about PV-10 in one field to others.”

Disclaimer

