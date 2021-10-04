Turning Point Therapeutics Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Repotrectinib Treatment in Patients with NTRK-Positive, TKI-Pretreated Advanced Solid Tumors

Breakthrough Therapy designation was granted for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors that have an NTRK gene fusion who have progressed following treatment with one or two prior TRK tyrosine kinase inhibitors, with or without prior chemotherapy, and have no satisfactory alternative treatments. The company is planning to discuss next steps towards potential registration of repotrectinib in this patient population at a Type B meeting with the FDA anticipated in the first half of 2022.

“We are excited to receive our second Breakthrough Therapy designation and seventh overall regulatory designation for repotrectinib,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “There remains an unmet medical need for NTRK-positive, TKI-pretreated advanced solid tumor patients where there are no targeted therapies currently approved. We look forward to presenting additional clinical data from our TRIDENT-1 study of repotrectinib during the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference later this week, including a late-breaker plenary presentation where early clinical data from the NTRK EXP-5 and EXP-6 cohorts will be discussed.”

Breakthrough Therapy designation is granted by the FDA to expedite the development and regulatory review of an investigational medicine that is intended to treat a serious or life-threatening condition. The criteria for Breakthrough Therapy designation require preliminary clinical evidence that demonstrates the drug may have substantial improvement on at least one clinically significant endpoint over available therapy.

Repotrectinib was previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation in ROS1- positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients who have not been treated with a ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor, as well as four Fast-Track designations in: ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC patients who are ROS1 TKI naïve; ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC patients who have been previously treated with one prior line of platinum-based chemotherapy and one prior ROS1 TKI; ROS1-positive advanced NSCLC patients pretreated with one prior ROS1 TKI without prior platinum-based chemotherapy; and NTRK-positive patients with advanced solid tumors who have progressed following treatment with at least one prior line of chemotherapy and one or two prior TRK TKIs and have no satisfactory alternative treatments. Repotrectinib was also granted an Orphan Drug designation in 2017.