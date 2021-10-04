ContraFect’s New Phase 2 Exebacase Data Presented at IDWeekTM Demonstrates Rapid Symptom Resolution Among Patients with Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia

YONKERS, New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq:CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, announces today new data from the Company’s Phase 2 study of exebacase demonstrating rapid symptom resolution among patients with Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus) bacteremia. These data were recently presented as a Late Breaker oral presentation at IDWeek 2021, that was held from September 29 through October 3, in San Diego, CA.



“The important, new data presented at IDWeek is further detailed validation of the potential utility of exebacase in such pernicious infections, and it clearly demonstrates rapid and meaningful symptom resolution when exebacase is added to standard of care antibiotics. This is especially important as the options for treating serious bloodstream infections, such as those caused by MRSA, continue to be few, with exebacase being one of the few new modalities being developed for these types of infections,” stated Cara Cassino, M.D., ContraFect’s Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research & Development.