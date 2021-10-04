ContraFect’s New Phase 2 Exebacase Data Presented at IDWeekTM Demonstrates Rapid Symptom Resolution Among Patients with Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia
YONKERS, New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq:CFRX), a
late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment
of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, announces today new data from the Company’s Phase 2 study of exebacase demonstrating rapid symptom resolution among patients with
Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus) bacteremia. These data were recently presented as a Late Breaker oral presentation at IDWeek 2021, that was held from September 29
through October 3, in San Diego, CA.
“The important, new data presented at IDWeek is further detailed validation of the potential utility of exebacase in such pernicious infections, and it clearly demonstrates rapid and meaningful symptom resolution when exebacase is added to standard of care antibiotics. This is especially important as the options for treating serious bloodstream infections, such as those caused by MRSA, continue to be few, with exebacase being one of the few new modalities being developed for these types of infections,” stated Cara Cassino, M.D., ContraFect’s Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research & Development.
Staph aureus is a leading cause of infections in US healthcare facilities. Any Staph infection can be deadly. Staph aureus infections can be either methicillin-resistant (MRSA) or methicillin-susceptible (MSSA). MRSA infections are particularly difficult to treat because of their resistance to antibiotics, increasing virulence and patient comorbidities.
The oral data presentation, Exebacase Shows Rapid Symptom Resolution in a Phase 2 Study in Adult Patients with Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia, demonstrated that exebacase, used in addition to standard of care antibiotics (SOCA), more rapidly resolved symptoms of Staph aureus bacteremia versus SOCA alone.
Specifically, the data show:
- 86 patients with Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, had at least one symptom present at baseline (53 patients in the exebacase+SOCA group and
33 SOCA-alone patients). Symptoms resolved in the majority of these patients (94.3% in the exebacase-treated group versus 87.9% of SOCA-alone patients).
- The median time to resolution was 3 days for exebacase-treated patients compared to 6 days for SOCA-alone patients.
-
MRSA: The median time to symptom resolution in patients with MRSA bacteremia was 3 days in exebacase-treated patients, as compared to 7 days in patients who received SOCA alone.
