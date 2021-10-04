Geomega Upgraded to OTCQB for its US Listing

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geomega Resources Inc. (“ Geomega ” or the “ Corporation ”) (TSX.V: GMA) (OTC: GOMRF), a developer of clean technologies for the mining, refining and recycling of rare earths, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been upgraded to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”), operated by the OTC Market Group, New York. The Corporation’s U.S. shares will continue trading under its current U.S. symbol “GOMRF”.

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Participating companies must meet high financial standards, including be current in their financing reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides a strong baseline of transparency and current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“We are very pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB. This listing will broaden our shareholder base in the U.S. and aligns with our corporate objective to offer a rare earths recycling solution to the U.S. which due to its dependence on imports of neodymium magnets, has significant national security implications.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Geomega.

About Geomega (www.geomega.ca)

Geomega develops innovative technologies for extraction and separation of rare earth elements and other critical metals essential for a sustainable future. With a focus on renewable energies, vehicle electrification, automation and reduction in energy usage, rare earth magnets or neo-magnets (NdFeB) are at the center of all these technologies. Geomega’s strategy revolves around gradually de-risking its innovative technology and delivering cashflow and return value to shareholders while working directly with the main players in these industries to recycle the magnets that power all those technologies.