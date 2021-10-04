checkAd

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires LPA Software Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

LPA joins Converge as the Company’s 24th acquisition

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Quebec, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has acquired business data analytics firm, LPA Software Solutions, LLC (“LPA”).

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with personnel in Upstate New York, Dallas, Houston, Charlotte, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Columbus, LPA provides business analytics solutions and professional services in analytics, data science, artificial intelligence, financial performance management, data governance, data integration, location analytics, and data sets. Designated as one of the full-service IBM Platinum Partners that sells, understands, and implements IBM Business Analytics software, LPA proudly supports hundreds of clients and numerous successful implementations across ten major industries.

“LPA Software Solutions looks forward to joining the Converge family of companies to expand the capabilities, skills, and products we will be able bring to our existing and new clients” stated Scott Hopkins, President and CEO of LPA Software Solutions. “The extensive reach and experience of Converge combined with LPA Software Solutions’ many years of deep expertise will provide clients with broad, industry-based analytics capabilities.”

“Converge is excited to add LPA Software Solutions to our ever-expanding team and array of solution capabilities,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “With 20+ years’ experience serving clients in the analytics space, we’re looking forward to folding in LPA’s advanced analytics knowledge and skills to our current offerings and are excited to grow Converge’s business intelligence, data, and AI practices alongside their team. LPA will enable us to continue to scale and grow our advanced analytics practice across North America.”

LPA marks the twenty-fourth acquisition completed by Converge since October 2017. Converge’s family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems LLC.; Nordisk Systems, Inc.; Essex Technology Group, Inc.; Datatrend Technologies, Inc.; VSS, LLC; Solutions PCD, Inc.; Unique Digital, Inc.; Workgroup Connections, Inc.; Vivvo Application Studios LTD.; Vicom Computer Services, Inc.; CarpeDatum LLC; Accudata Systems, Inc.; Dasher Technologies, Inc.; ExactlyIT, Inc.; REDNET AG; Vicom Infinity, Inc.; and Infinity Systems Software, Inc.

About LPA
LPA Software Solutions, LLC (“LPA”) provides consulting and professional services for AI, Business Intelligence (BI), Location Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, IoT, Geomapping, Data Prep, and Data Cleansing. LPA is a distinguished IBM Platinum Business Partner, assisting clients with software and services for Cognos Analytics, Planning Analytics for Financial Performance Management, Location Analytics, and IBM SPSS for Predictive Analytics. LPA helps organizations harness the power of data and information by developing solutions that ease the acquisition, sharing, and flow of data across the enterprise. LPA solutions help take the guesswork out of decision-making by arming executives, managers, and end-users with the insights they need to make fact-based assessments.

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

For further information contact:
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Email: investors@convergetp.com
Phone: 416-360-1495





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires LPA Software Solutions LPA joins Converge as the Company’s 24th acquisitionTORONTO and GATINEAU, Quebec, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...