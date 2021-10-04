checkAd

The RealReal Expands Consignment, Paves Path to More Sustainable Future

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

Takes Get Paid Now program national; Launches Circular ReSource Lab to impact fashion waste crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—founded National Consignment Day to raise awareness of the importance of resale in creating a more sustainable future for fashion and to drive shoppers to take action by recirculating items they no longer wear. To honor the holiday this year, the company is making luxury consignment easier and more expansive than ever before.

Fashion is one of the top polluting industries, contributing 10 percent of the world’s total carbon footprint. Clothing production has approximately doubled in the last 15 years to 80 billion garments per year. A garbage truck’s worth of textiles is landfilled or burned every second, even though 95 percent of trashed clothes could be re-worn, recycled or reused.

“It’s time to get real about the future of fashion. If the industry continues on its current trajectory, its share of the world’s carbon footprint could jump to 26 percent by 2050 and it will miss the 1.5-degree pathway laid out by the Paris Climate Accord by more than 50 percent,” said Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal. “Recirculating just one in five items would put the industry on track to achieve that goal. Consigning is something everyone can do to make a difference. We’re making it easier than ever to join the circular fashion movement and it couldn’t come at a more critical time for the health of the planet.”

Today, on the fifth annual National Consignment Day, The RealReal is launching four new circular initiatives to more significantly reduce fashion’s impact:

Expanding Luxury Consignment To Additional Categories
With the introduction of luxury sports and outdoor gear, collectibles and electronics, The RealReal now gives its consignors the ability to sell a broader assortment of items than any other luxury resale marketplace.

Increasing Selling Flexibility With Buy Up Front
The RealReal gives consignors more choice than ever before on how they want to sell: consign, trade or get paid instantly for items they recirculate. Its Get Paid Now program offers on-the-spot payments across a wide range of brands and items, expanding nationally next week.

Teaming Up With Luxury Fashion Leader Mytheresa To Drive Recirculation in U.S.
The RealReal has joined forces with leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platform Mytheresa to drive resale engagement among its rapidly growing U.S. customer base. Mytheresa will reward both its customers and The RealReal’s with shopping credit for recirculating their bags and supporting the circular economy.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The RealReal Expands Consignment, Paves Path to More Sustainable Future Takes Get Paid Now program national; Launches Circular ReSource Lab to impact fashion waste crisisSAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...