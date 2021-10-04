Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires LPA Software Solutions

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with personnel in Upstate New York, Dallas, Houston, Charlotte, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Columbus, LPA provides business analytics solutions and professional services in analytics, data science, artificial intelligence, financial performance management, data governance, data integration, location analytics, and data sets. Designated as one of the full-service IBM Platinum Partners that sells, understands, and implements IBM Business Analytics software, LPA proudly supports hundreds of clients and numerous successful implementations across ten major industries.

“LPA Software Solutions looks forward to joining the Converge family of companies to expand the capabilities, skills, and products we will be able bring to our existing and new clients” stated Scott Hopkins, President and CEO of LPA Software Solutions. “The extensive reach and experience of Converge combined with LPA Software Solutions’ many years of deep expertise will provide clients with broad, industry-based analytics capabilities.”

“Converge is excited to add LPA Software Solutions to our ever-expanding team and array of solution capabilities,” stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. “With 20+ years’ experience serving clients in the analytics space, we’re looking forward to folding in LPA’s advanced analytics knowledge and skills to our current offerings and are excited to grow Converge’s business intelligence, data, and AI practices alongside their team. LPA will enable us to continue to scale and grow our advanced analytics practice across North America.”

LPA generated revenue of approximately C$17 million with an adjusted EBITDA of C$2.1 million for the trailing twelve-month period ended August 31, 2021. Consideration for the purchase consisted of US$9.0 million in cash paid at closing and earn-out payments of up to US$3 million in aggregate, payable over two years. Assuming LPA achieves the minimum level of EBITDA to earn the full earn out, the purchase multiple for the transaction would be approximately 4.0 times EBITDA in the second year following closing. Assuming no earn out payments are made, the purchase multiple would be approximately 5.5 times adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period ended August 31,2021, after adjusting for working capital. The cash portion of the purchase price was financed by Converge's recently announced bought deal financing. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Converge, resulting in increased revenue and adjusted EBITDA.