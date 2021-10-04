checkAd

Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04.10.2021, 15:00  |  74   |   |   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4th at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Fortinet's financial results conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fortinet.com and can be accessed by dialing (877) 303-6913 (domestic) or (224) 357-2188 (international) with conference ID # 2990496. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The supplemental slides will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of Fortinet's website at http://investor.fortinet.com and a replay will be archived and accessible at: http://investor.fortinet.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through November 11 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) with conference ID # 2990496.

About Fortinet
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 530,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

