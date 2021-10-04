checkAd

Verisk AI Leverages Yelp Data to Help Insurers Underwrite Small Commercial Risk

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

Verisk’s artificial intelligence analyzes unstructured data and ratings in Yelp reviews to provide insurers with a more holistic assessment of businesses

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has led many small businesses to pivot or expand. As a result, new insurance coverage needs have emerged. To help insurers serve the changing marketplace, Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and image analytics to generate insights from more than 200 million reviews on Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses.

Verisk is using AI to analyze unstructured data in Yelp reviews, including images that might indicate how a business has evolved. Insurers can use these insights to inform discussions about coverage with potential customers, see how employees are mitigating risks and make underwriting decisions with greater speed and precision.

“Finding current and robust information online to underwrite small commercial insurance can take significant time and effort,” said Tracey Waller, director of small commercial underwriting at Verisk. “By working directly with Yelp, Verisk is augmenting its high-quality and consistent analytics on millions of small businesses with information that is up-to-date, organized and easy to digest.”

Through Yelp, Verisk can seamlessly integrate millions of data points, including Yelp’s trusted reviews and images in real-time, which supports Verisk’s ongoing effort to help insurers accelerate their digital transformations and win the race to zero questions on insurance applications. Yelp’s platform, which enables consumers to discover, connect, and transact with millions of local businesses of all sizes, provides a powerful source of data for insurers that’s constantly being updated.

“At Yelp, we’re committed to helping businesses grow and thrive,” said David McKie, Yelp’s vice president, business development and data licensing. “Using Yelp's trusted data on local business, Verisk's AI technology can now help businesses more quickly and easily obtain the insurance coverage they need."

The Yelp data will be integrated into LightSpeed Small Commercial, a Verisk solution that leverages robust data and analytics to automate underwriting, improve customer and agent experiences, and ultimately reach the finish line in the “race to zero” questions on small commercial insurance applications.

Verisk creates innovative solutions by applying scientific methods to massive volumes of data—from information about properties and communities to fraud, catastrophe, weather, consumer behavior as well as societal and environmental risks. Complemented with Verisk’s deep domain expertise, the company is able to combine data, analytics and decision-support platforms into comprehensive, industry-leading solutions.


About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating   efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Ali Krueger Herbert 
551-204-6592
ali.krueger@verisk.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verisk AI Leverages Yelp Data to Help Insurers Underwrite Small Commercial Risk Verisk’s artificial intelligence analyzes unstructured data and ratings in Yelp reviews to provide insurers with a more holistic assessment of businessesJERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The COVID-19 pandemic has led many small …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...