Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction

HAMILTON, Bermuda and NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG) (NYSE:TGP) and Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the Merger Agreement). Under the Merger Agreement, investment vehicles managed by Stonepeak will acquire (a) all the issued and outstanding common units representing limited partner units in Teekay LNG, including approximately 36.0 million common units owned by Teekay Corporation (Teekay) (NYSE:TK), and (b) 100 percent of Teekay’s ownership in Teekay LNG’s general partner, Teekay GP L.L.C. (Teekay GP), which includes an economic ownership interest equivalent to approximately 1.6 million Teekay LNG common units, for $17.00 per common unit or common unit equivalent in cash (collectively, the Transaction), representing an enterprise value of $6.2 billion, including consolidated and proportionate joint venture net debt, and $1.5 billion in common unit equity value. The $17.00 per unit acquisition price represents a premium of 8.3 percent to the closing price of Teekay LNG’s common units on October 1, 2021 and premiums of 12.3 percent and 17.5 percent to the volume-weighted average price of Teekay LNG’s common units over the last 60 and 180 days, respectively.

The Transaction is the result of a review by Teekay GP’s Board of Directors of strategic alternatives available to Teekay LNG. The Conflicts Committee of Teekay GP, comprised of independent directors and advised by its own independent legal and financial advisors, determined that the Transaction was advisable and in the best interests of Teekay LNG and its unitholders unaffiliated with Teekay and unanimously approved the Transaction. In considering its recommendation, the Conflicts Committee of Teekay GP was advised by Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. Subsequently, acting upon the recommendation of the Conflicts Committee, the Board of Directors of Teekay GP unanimously approved the Transaction and recommended that all Teekay LNG’s common unitholders vote in favor of the Merger Agreement on the terms presented.

