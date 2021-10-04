checkAd

Nano One and Euro Manganese to Co-develop Applications for High-Purity Manganese in Lithium-Ion Battery Cathode Materials

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX: NANO; OTC-Nasdaq Int’l Designation: NNOMF; Frankfurt: LBMB) (“Nano One”) and Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (“Euro Manganese”)

Highlights:

  • Nano One and Euro Manganese have entered into a Joint Development Agreement.
  • Joint activities will focus on developing manganese products expected to be produced by Euro Manganese for use in cathode materials made by Nano One, in the context of rapidly rising demand for high-purity manganese products.
  • Manganese will be sourced by Euro Manganese’s proposed Chvaletice Manganese Project and refined into high purity manganese products.
  • Cathode materials will be made using Nano One’s patented One-Pot, M2CAM and coated nanocrystal technologies.

Nano One is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, and Euro Manganese is a battery raw materials company developing a significant manganese deposit in the Czech Republic. Both companies are pleased to announce a Joint Development Agreement.

The two companies will collaborate on developing economically viable and environmentally sustainable applications of high-purity manganese expected to be produced by Euro Manganese from its proposed Chvaletice Manganese Project. The manganese will be evaluated by Nano One in the formation of its innovative cathode materials including LNMO (lithium nickel manganese oxide) and nickel rich NMC (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide).

LNMO and NMC materials will be prepared using Nano One’s patented One-Pot process, coated nanocrystal powders and M2CAM technology (Metal direct to Cathode Active Material), enabling the use of sulfate-free metals and lithium carbonate as low-cost and environmentally sustainable feedstocks.

LNMO, also known as high voltage spinel (HVS), and NMC both have great potential in conventional and solid-state battery applications for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and consumer electronic devices. LNMO delivers energy and power on par with NMC and is more cost effective because it is manganese rich, cobalt free, low in nickel and does not require excess lithium. LNMO also operates at a voltage that is 25% higher than commercial high nickel cathodes, enabling fewer cells, improved productivity, efficiency, thermal management, and power.

