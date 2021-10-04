Inuvo to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences in October 2021
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, today announced that Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer, and
Wally Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in October 2021.
Virtual Fall Harvest – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Conference
Wednesday, October 6th at 1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43013
Registration: https://microcaprodeo.com
LD Micro Main Event
Virtually and In-person at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, CA
Wednesday, October 13th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
Registration: https://me21.mysequire.com
For more information about each conference and to schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Valter@KCSA.com.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies based on powerful, anonymous, and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers, and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.
Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com
Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Tel (212) 896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com
