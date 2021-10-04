Inuvo to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences in October 2021

Virtual Fall Harvest – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Conference Wednesday, October 6 th at 1:00 p.m. ET Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43013 Registration: https://microcaprodeo.com

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, today announced that Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer, and Wally Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in October 2021.

LD Micro Main Event

Virtually and In-person at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, October 13th at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Registration: https://me21.mysequire.com

For more information about each conference and to schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Valter@KCSA.com.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies based on powerful, anonymous, and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers, and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com