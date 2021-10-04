checkAd

Verizon Business and CareAR leverage 5G to transform service delivery and CX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

CareAR SXM Platform to drive next-gen AI/AR-powered service delivery and customer experiences

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers. Combining Verizon’s 4G, 5G networks, and near real-time compute technology with CareAR’s augmented reality and AI-based platform, technicians can remotely and proactively resolve service issues faster, smarter and more safely, leading to a more efficient customer experience.

“We’ve seen a dramatic shift in the global workforce. It’s our mission to help our customers navigate today, while identifying strategic paths for innovation and growth,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business. “Through 5G and edge computing, we can help CareAR deliver advanced AR and AI capabilities on standard mobile, smart glass and drone devices to drive efficiencies and experiences.”

“CareAR is focused on making expertise accessible - instantly and with context. Users are empowered with on-demand visual access to experts and instructional content delivered to their preferred device,” said CareAR’s President, Sam Waicberg. “Our strategic partnership with Verizon enables us to push these capabilities even further, resulting in improved customer outcomes and helping to solve major challenges for service providers, such as reducing carbon emissions and bridging the talent gap.”  

To stay competitive and attract top talent, businesses need to have a sound digital transformation agenda, leveraging the latest technology and solutions to meet the needs of the evolving global workforce. CareAR, powered by Verizon’s network technology will help with this labor transition by utilizing both connectivity and AI/AR to enable swift education and ramp-up of the next generation of digitally native employees, regardless of location, reducing strain during this unprecedented time of workforce evolution. CareAR will be able to deliver real-time support and expert-guided troubleshooting solutions across its portfolio of products and services, creating a new standard of self-service capabilities and personalized “how-to” information for customers and field technicians.

CareAR’s SXM platform is purpose built and a breakthrough for customer enablement, field services and knowledge delivery. Since being acquired by Xerox earlier this year, CareAR has supercharged its AR capabilities to now include Xerox’s digital content, robotic process automation (RPA), analytics, and artificial intelligence developed at PARC as a part of the CareAR SXM platform.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About CareAR, A Xerox company
CareAR, A Xerox Company, is the Service Experience Management (SXM) leader.  We make expertise accessible instantly for users through remote, live visual augmented reality (AR) and AI interactions, instructions and insights as part of a seamless digital workflow experience. CareAR sets the benchmark for the SXM category by bridging skills gaps, accelerating knowledge transfers, providing greater operational efficiencies, and enhancing customer outcomes and safety. Learn more at CareAR.com.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kyle Ragonese
kyle.ragonese@verizon.com
732.236.3526
@KyleRagonese

CareAR
Brianca Climons
brianca.climons@xerox.com
214.846.7276





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Business and CareAR leverage 5G to transform service delivery and CX CareAR SXM Platform to drive next-gen AI/AR-powered service delivery and customer experiencesBASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
Starstream Entertainment’s Expansion Efforts Continue To Support Increased Client Demand For ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for September ...
Stonepeak to Acquire Teekay LNG in a $6.2 Billion Transaction
PURA Previews Farmersville Hemp Brand Plan For Rapid Revenue Growth
Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors
NextCure Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Titel
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Flying Cauldron Named Official Drink of The Wizard Run
Selectis Health Announces Refinance, Renovation, and new Executive Director of Southern Hills ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...