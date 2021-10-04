LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Sean Khaligh

Khaligh, a Dreamer who was born in Iran and immigrated to America at age 12—not able to speak a word of English at the time,—said the recent global pandemic opened his eyes and set the vision for the future of his business. “I went from working at a bank branch to suddenly working from home. I was in a state of shock, but it also gave me the opportunity to think long and hard. I realized our time on earth is limited and we need to be able to do the things we want to in our life,” Khaligh said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Sean Khaligh CFP has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He is aligned with The Financial Services Network, an existing LPL large enterprise. Khaligh reported having served approximately $170 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins from Wells Fargo Advisors.

For Khaligh, that meant turning his dream of building a company and owning his own business into a reality. Which is something that he once was told would never happen.

As a teen, Khaligh was forced to grow up quickly to help his parents after the family lost much of their money during the immigration process. He got his first job in the financial services industry while still in college, also working part time as a lifeguard to help pay the bills. But one day, early in his career, a colleague said something that he will never forget. “He said I would never be successful as a financial advisor simply because of my last name and the stigma associated with Iran,” Khaligh said. “But I knew I could be a great advisor and do great things for my clients. I was more determined than ever to make something of myself.”

He went on to build a client-centric practice focused on helping individuals, families and business owners grow, manage and transition wealth. With the move to LPL and The Network, Khaligh has launched EQ Private Wealth Advisors in Palos Verdes, Calif. “I wanted to build a firm based on trends going on in the country and industry. With LPL’s innovative technology and vast resources, I believe I’ll be able to do enhance my service and offerings for my clients. I can brand my own business and grow quickly, hopefully through acquisitions and taking over for retiring advisors,” Khaligh said. “I’ll also have the local support and knowledge from the team at The Network. I am blessed to have started the business so young. I’m just 37 and still have at least another 30 years left in my career. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”