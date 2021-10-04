checkAd

Mediacom Communications taps Casa Systems’ fixed wireless and packet core solutions to expand availability of high-speed broadband connectivity in hard-to-reach communities

04.10.2021   

Innovative wireless + cable solution extends the reach of network infrastructure delivering reliable, high-speed broadband services to previously hard-to-reach homes and businesses

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, today announced that Mediacom Communications selected Casa Systems’ evolved packet core (EPC) and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions to extend reliable, high-speed services to underserved homes and businesses in remote communities. Mediacom, the 5th largest cable company in the United States, will be the first cable company to widely deploy Casa Systems’ new hybrid fiber-fixed wireless solution and cloud-based core, which uses Citizens Broadband Radio Spectrum (CBRS) spectrum to bridge the rural digital divide.

“We strive to deliver the best broadband experience to every home and business in our markets. With the launch of fixed wireless access solutions, we now have the opportunity to rapidly deploy our high-speed broadband experience to customers in historically underserved areas,” said JR Walden, Mediacom’s Chief Technology Officer. “With proven experience in FWA and cloud-native mobile core technologies, Casa Systems is a great partner to help us quickly and cost effectively deliver a high-performance solution.”

Innovative wireless + fiber solution extends the reach of fiber infrastructure
Leveraging Casa Systems’ Fixed Wireless Access devices and Evolved Packet Core, Mediacom can rapidly extend its current network infrastructure to provide fast, reliable, and cost-effective connectivity. Casa Systems’ cloud-native EPC, powered by its Axyom Software Framework, is designed to manage the most demanding and complex network environments. Casa’s innovative 4G and 5G FWA products deliver network efficiency, quality of service, and cost-efficient deployment. Casa Systems’ state-of-the-art installation tools ensure precise installation of the FWA device is carried out quickly and efficiently reducing overall installation time on-site and eliminating errors.

“We are honored to partner with Mediacom as they expand their commitment to provide upgraded broadband services to underserved communities” said David Longaker, Vice President, U.S. Regional Service Providers at Casa Systems. “Our fixed wireless and mobility solutions help service providers like Mediacom fully optimize their fiber investment and extend network services affordably and efficiently. Our solutions help fixed and mobile service providers bridge the digital divide, while also providing new revenue opportunities.”

Broadband-for-All Initiatives Create Opportunities
The push to connect all citizens with high-speed broadband is driving new subsidization and investment programs in broadband access networks, especially in the United States where the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and a recently proposed multi-billion-dollar infrastructure program are opening up new opportunities for service providers. With an extensive portfolio of core-to-customer solutions, Casa Systems offers service providers a variety of options that bring affordable and reliable broadband connectivity to all communities. Casa Systems solutions include cloud-native 4G / 5G core and radio access network (RAN) solutions, fixed wireless access and the its recently launched Fiber Extension portfolio.

For more information about Casa Systems’ end-to-end solutions portfolio, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/.

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, we create disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

