William F. Filippin Named President of Community West Bank; Jason Beitz Promoted to Chief Credit Officer

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (“Community West” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the promotion of William (Bill) F. Filippin to President of Community West Bank, effective October 1, 2021. Filippin currently serves as EVP, Chief Credit Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, and has been with the Bank since 2015. In addition, Jason Beitz has been promoted to Chief Credit Officer. Beitz has served as Deputy Chief Credit Officer of the Bank since June 1, 2020.



“Bill’s strategic contributions over the last six years have helped the Bank expand its regional footprint and product offerings, and grow to over one billion in assets. He is very deserving of this opportunity,” said Martin E. Plourd, CEO of the bank and President/CEO of Community West Bancshares. “Bill’s knowledge of banking, finance, credit administration and risk management is exceptional. His leadership abilities and proven expertise in community banking will be of great value to the Bank as we continue to position ourselves for future success.”