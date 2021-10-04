Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Becasse AS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Wahlroos, Björn

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20211004134029_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 252,808 Unit price: 43.47044 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 252,808 Volume weighted average price: 43.47044 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 252,808 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030