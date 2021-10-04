Sampo plc Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 4 October 2021 at 4:00 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Wahlroos, Björn
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20211004134029_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-10-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 252,808 Unit price: 43.47044 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 252,808 Volume weighted average price: 43.47044 EUR
____________________________________________
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 252,808 shares.
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com
