Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

SAMPO PLC                        MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS                    4 October 2021 at 4:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Becasse AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Becasse AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Wahlroos, Björn
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20211004134029_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 252,808 Unit price: 43.47044 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 252,808 Volume weighted average price: 43.47044 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 252,808 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com





