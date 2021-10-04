Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Deadline for submission: November 15th, 2021 "Beresheet2" mission (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bjZUZYfGeo) of the Israeli non-profit organization SpaceIL (https://www.spaceil.com/home-page) is expected to be launched in Q4/2024. This is an historic opportunity for a scientific and educational breakthrough that will reach the young generation. SpaceIL sent out a "call for proposals" to receive proposals from organizations around the world for scientific experiments regarding the space mission of Beresheet2. The mission of Beresheet2 is to launch to the moon 3 spacecrafts, one orbiter (mothership) and two small landers, to be released for exploration missions in two different sites - landing on both sides of the moon is the objective. The orbiter will conduct a 2-5-year mission around the moon and will serve as a platform for scientific and educational activities.

SpaceIL is reaching out to Space organizations from all over the world to offer experiment proposals to Beresheet2 Lunar space mission

Deadline for submission: November 15th, 2021 "Beresheet2" mission (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bjZUZYfGeo) of the Israeli non-profit organization SpaceIL (https://www.spaceil.com/home-page) is expected to be launched in Q4/2024. This is an …



