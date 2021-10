SpaceIL is reaching out to Space organizations from all over the world to offer experiment proposals to Beresheet2 Lunar space mission

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Deadline for submission: November 15th, 2021



"Beresheet2" mission (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bjZUZYfGeo) of the

Israeli non-profit organization SpaceIL (https://www.spaceil.com/home-page) is

expected to be launched in Q4/2024. This is an historic opportunity for a

scientific and educational breakthrough that will reach the young generation.

SpaceIL sent out a "call for proposals" to receive proposals from organizations

around the world for scientific experiments regarding the space mission of

Beresheet2.



The mission of Beresheet2 is to launch to the moon 3 spacecrafts, one orbiter

(mothership) and two small landers, to be released for exploration missions in

two different sites - landing on both sides of the moon is the objective. The

orbiter will conduct a 2-5-year mission around the moon and will serve as a

platform for scientific and educational activities.





The call for proposals is addressed to universities, research institutes andspace related industries around the world.The proposals can focus on various research fields such as: Lunar soil, Lunarenvironmental conditions, lunar sustainability such as production of food andwater, astrobiology, comparative data from both side of the moon and more.The objective of SpaceIL, is to combine scientific research with educationalprograms by conducting experiments that can be made educationally accessible toschool children and students to inspire and bring more young people into theworld of science.Each of the experiments will take place on the two Landers and the Orbiter andSpaceIL. It is required to include in the proposal an outline for an educationalprogram related to the experiment. SpaceIL defines the basics characteristic forthe experiments, for example:The equipment weight for each lander should be 2.5 kg, whereas up to 5 kg forthe orbiter. SpaceIL also specified additional limitations such as that payloadis required to survive the harsh environment in space, including radiationtemperatures and more.The "Beresheet2" mission (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bjZUZYfGeo) isplanned to create several world class achievements in global space, includingdual landing on the Moon in a single mission, landing on the far side of theMoon (which, to date, only one landing by China has accomplished), and thesmallest landers ever launched to the moon.Recently SpaceIL announced obtaining funding in the remarkable amount of US$ 70million, paving Israel's way to a second mission to the Moon. The funds wereobtained from a group of entrepreneurs-philanthropists, comprising Patrick Drahi(Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation), Morris Kahn (Kahn Foundation) and theMoshal Space Foundation, in partnership with Entrée Capital.To view the call for proposals: https://www.spaceil.com/call-for-proposalsSpaceIL is a non-profit organization that strives to inspire the next generationof scientists, engineers, and dreamers through innovative space missions. Theorganization has hundreds of volunteers and in several years of operation hasmanaged to reach more than two million school children. In April 2019, SpaceILbecame the first private entity in history to reach the Moon, thereby securingIsrael's position as the seventh country to reach the Moon and the fourthcountry to have attempted to land on the moon after USA, Russia, and China.SpaceIL works in close cooperation with Israel Space Agency and Israel AerospaceIndustry.Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bjZUZYfGeoPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651675/BERESHEET2.jpgFor more details, please contactScherf communicationsOrli@scherfcom.comShiran@scherfcom.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159016/5037100OTS: SpaceIL