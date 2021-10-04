Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Appoints Monica Barry as Chief Human Resources Officer

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) announced today the appointment of Monica Barry as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Barry comes to Watts from Colfax Corporation where she served as Vice President, Talent Management, Organizational Development and Corporate HR Business Partner from February 2020 to September 2021. Prior to joining Colfax, Ms. Barry served as Vice President, Global Talent, Learning & Development and Inclusion from July 2015 to January 2020 and as Vice President, Human Resources, Health Sector from August 2012 to October 2015 for Johnson Matthey, PLC. Ms. Barry has also held human resources management positions with The Campbell Soup Company and FMC Corporation. Ms. Barry holds a Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia State University and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola University in Maryland.

Ms. Barry will be succeeding Kenneth R. Lepage as the leader of the Company’s global Human Resources function. Mr. Lepage will continue in his current role as General Counsel and his newly appointed role as Chief Sustainability Officer of the Company.