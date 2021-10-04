checkAd

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Appoints Monica Barry as Chief Human Resources Officer

04.10.2021   

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) announced today the appointment of Monica Barry as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Barry comes to Watts from Colfax Corporation where she served as Vice President, Talent Management, Organizational Development and Corporate HR Business Partner from February 2020 to September 2021. Prior to joining Colfax, Ms. Barry served as Vice President, Global Talent, Learning & Development and Inclusion from July 2015 to January 2020 and as Vice President, Human Resources, Health Sector from August 2012 to October 2015 for Johnson Matthey, PLC. Ms. Barry has also held human resources management positions with The Campbell Soup Company and FMC Corporation. Ms. Barry holds a Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia State University and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Loyola University in Maryland.

Ms. Barry will be succeeding Kenneth R. Lepage as the leader of the Company’s global Human Resources function. Mr. Lepage will continue in his current role as General Counsel and his newly appointed role as Chief Sustainability Officer of the Company.

“I believe that Monica’s talent and experience make her extremely well suited to help lead our ongoing strategic initiatives globally,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer. “Monica brings to us a tremendous breadth and depth of experience in change leadership, global talent development strategy, organizational effectiveness and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). I am excited that Monica is joining our global leadership team and we look forward to working with her to execute on our human resources strategy and on continuing to build a high-performance culture.”

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

