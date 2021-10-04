checkAd

Insight Helps Organizations ‘Be Ambitious’ with Digital Plans to Achieve Business Goals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions that maximize the value of IT, announced today the launch of its 2021 “Be ambitious” campaign showcasing how Insight’s deep end-to-end IT expertise is helping clients re-embrace ambitious technology goals. Companies are re-embracing innovation as they move beyond the IT survival skills they have exercised since 2020 while navigating through extraordinary change, uncertainty and accelerated digital transformation.

“Change is the hallmark of the technology industry. Our clients have had to take bold leaps forward in recent times to maintain a connection to their customers and their remote workforces. Even the most traditional businesses are now digital. Our goal is to provide solutions and services that instill confidence for successful execution of their ambitious goals amid the challenges of a rapidly changing world,” said Joyce Mullen, president, Insight North America.

With 30+ years of technology experience across every industry and scale, Insight has been driven by ambition to become a problem-solving partner for clients and provide the best technology solutions to help businesses run smarter. Insight recognizes the ambition organizations around the world bring to life as they take on projects big and small, from enterprise-wide transitions to a hybrid, digital-first strategy or adopting modernized infrastructure like cloud and edge computing. This includes:

  • East Coast grocer Harris Teeter providing real-time peace of mind to employees at its corporate headquarters and distribution centers by using the Insight Connected Platformä Internet of Things framework to automate employee temperature scans. The solution also is applicable to food safety, ensuring freezers operate at the right temperatures at all times.
  • Westerra Credit Union transforming a forced shift to remote work into a modern workplace strategy. Their solution, based on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, simplifies IT end-user support and device management, provides staff greater flexibility as they work from anywhere, and increases security and compliance with financial regulations.
  • Hidalgo County, Texas, turning remote schooling for more than 30,000 students and teachers in underserved areas into a community connection through Insight’s Community Wireless Broadband solution.
  • A global printer manufacturer reimagining how Artificial Intelligence can be used for good by deploying computer vision solutions that allow employees with disabilities to conduct the same warehouse inventory tasks as their peers.

“Beyond technology, Insight is also ambitious about making a positive impact on clients, teammates and the global communities through our commitment to being a good corporate citizen,” said Amy Protexter, senior vice president of marketing at Insight. “Through charitable outreach, fostering progress as an industry leader of diversity and inclusion, and partnering to responsibly reduce the environmental impacts of technology, Insight drives positive change and lifts up communities, clients and teammates.”

Seite 1 von 2
Insight Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insight Helps Organizations ‘Be Ambitious’ with Digital Plans to Achieve Business Goals Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions that maximize the value of IT, announced today the launch of its 2021 “Be ambitious” campaign showcasing how Insight’s deep end-to-end IT expertise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21Insight Introduces Managed VDI for Citrix to Bring Greater Security, Scalability to Virtual Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Cyber Bytes Foundation Holds Grand Opening of American Cyber League Innovation & Technology Cyber Labs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Insight’s Tech Journal Goes All-In on Turning the Odds Against Cybercrime Players
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten