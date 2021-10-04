checkAd

Nylabone Donates Portion of Pink Dog Chew Toy Sales to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 15:01  |  44   |   |   

Nylabone, a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA), is once again partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF) to offer a custom-made chew toy for dogs. The extra-large Power Chew toy is designed in a special-edition shade of pink, the universal color for breast cancer awareness. For each chew toy sold, Nylabone will donate $1 to NBCF in support of their charitable mission, which provides help and inspires hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005008/en/

“The reality is that many of us are all too familiar with, or may even understand firsthand, what someone endures when they are diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “Ongoing support is essential, and furry friends have a special gift for helping their pet parents when they need it most. We offer this chew toy as a way for pups to show their support for this meaningful cause.”

According to the World Cancer Research Fund, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. An estimated 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. As there is currently no known cure, early diagnosis is critical to survival—which is why NBCF offers free, innovative programs to women facing breast cancer so that no one goes through it alone.

The USA-made pink chew toy comes in Nylabone’s iconic Souper shape and is made of the brand’s toughest material. Designed to challenge even the most extreme chewers, it has ridges and nubs that help clean teeth as dogs chew while fighting boredom and discouraging destructive chewing. In addition to its unique textured surface, this long-lasting chew toy features delicious chicken flavor throughout. It is recommended for dogs over 50 pounds and currently available for purchase at online retailers.

Nylabone’s contribution supports Central Garden & Pet’s Impact strategy, which is dedicated to making positive changes through philanthropic work, focusing on community health, employee well-being and sustainability. Nylabone’s partnership with NBCF is just one component of Nylabone Cares, a donation program primarily committed to helping dogs find and stay in their forever homes. Through this initiative, Nylabone assists numerous shelters, charities, and non-profit organizations by providing high-quality donations and educating pet parents across the country.

Seite 1 von 2
Central Garden & Pet Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nylabone Donates Portion of Pink Dog Chew Toy Sales to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. Nylabone, a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA), is once again partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF) to offer a custom-made chew toy for dogs. The extra-large Power Chew toy is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Central Garden & Pet Announces Lisa Coleman as New Director
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten