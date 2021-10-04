Nylabone Donates Portion of Pink Dog Chew Toy Sales to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Nylabone, a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA), is once again partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF) to offer a custom-made chew toy for dogs. The extra-large Power Chew toy is designed in a special-edition shade of pink, the universal color for breast cancer awareness. For each chew toy sold, Nylabone will donate $1 to NBCF in support of their charitable mission, which provides help and inspires hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

“The reality is that many of us are all too familiar with, or may even understand firsthand, what someone endures when they are diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “Ongoing support is essential, and furry friends have a special gift for helping their pet parents when they need it most. We offer this chew toy as a way for pups to show their support for this meaningful cause.”

According to the World Cancer Research Fund, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. An estimated 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. As there is currently no known cure, early diagnosis is critical to survival—which is why NBCF offers free, innovative programs to women facing breast cancer so that no one goes through it alone.

The USA-made pink chew toy comes in Nylabone’s iconic Souper shape and is made of the brand’s toughest material. Designed to challenge even the most extreme chewers, it has ridges and nubs that help clean teeth as dogs chew while fighting boredom and discouraging destructive chewing. In addition to its unique textured surface, this long-lasting chew toy features delicious chicken flavor throughout. It is recommended for dogs over 50 pounds and currently available for purchase at online retailers.

Nylabone’s contribution supports Central Garden & Pet’s Impact strategy, which is dedicated to making positive changes through philanthropic work, focusing on community health, employee well-being and sustainability. Nylabone’s partnership with NBCF is just one component of Nylabone Cares, a donation program primarily committed to helping dogs find and stay in their forever homes. Through this initiative, Nylabone assists numerous shelters, charities, and non-profit organizations by providing high-quality donations and educating pet parents across the country.