Doctors Nationwide Recognized for Excellence in Senior Patient Care

The 32 honorees were nominated by their peers and selected by medical directors at agilon health (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. The criteria for selection included how frequently they met with patients, how much time spent with those who are chronically ill, and their efforts to keep patients out of hospitals and emergency rooms.

A select group of physicians from a national network of more than 1,000 market-leading, independent primary care physicians are being honored as “Best Physicians”. They are being recognized during National Primary Care Week, Oct. 4-8, for providing exceptional, patient-centered care to seniors in their communities.

Examples of how the honorees have gone “above and beyond” to provide value-based care include making house calls to homebound patients, personally dropping off prescriptions for their senior patients, escorting their patients to the emergency room and coordinating care with the ER medical team, and proactively meeting with family and friends to better understand the complete picture of their senior patients’ health.

“These exceptional physicians are really lighting the way and showing how primary care doctors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of their senior patients,” said Ben Kornitzer, M.D., chief medical and quality officer at agilon health. “This award comes at a pivotal time as our nation struggles to provide the quality-of-care patients deserve at an affordable cost. We believe the movement to value-based care, like that embraced by these physicians, is a fundamental part of the solution.”

Value-based care is a better way to care for patients. It allows physicians to spend more time with their patients, more actively manage their care, and ensure better outcomes.

Studies have shown a significant relationship between the investment in primary care services and improved efficiency and better patient outcomes. This is in part driven by a reduction in avoidable hospitalizations and emergency room visits. Still, a concern documented by the Primary Care Collaborative shows a decline in funding allocated to primary care services nationwide. This comes at a time when the nation’s senior population is rising and there is a great need for primary care physicians.