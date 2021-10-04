checkAd

UPDATE Sio Gene Therapies to Present New Data at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Virtual Congress 2021

Oral presentation to discuss new data updates from the high- and low-dose cohorts from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of AXO-AAV-GM1 for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis

NEW YORK, and DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will present new clinical and preclinical data in two oral presentations and one poster presentation at the upcoming European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Virtual Congress 2021, to be held virtually from October 19-22, 2021.

Oral presentations will include an update on the Phase 1/2 trial of AXO-AAV-GM1, the company’s adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy for the treatment of Type I (early infantile onset) and Type II (late infantile and juvenile onset) GM1 gangliosidosis. Presentation will include new data from the low- and high-dose cohorts. The Company will also present a poster review of patient-level data up to 24 months from the Phase 1/2 study of AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Oral Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Phase 1/2 Trial of AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Infantile- and Juvenile-onset GM1 Gangliosidosis
Presentation Number: OR28
Session: Session 4a: CNS & Sensory II
Presenting Author: Erica De Boever, Ph.D., DDS, MPH, Vice President of Clinical Development at Sio Gene Therapies
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday October 21, 2021; 9:00-11:00 AM CEST

Presentation Title: Bicistronic AAV Gene Therapy for Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff Diseases in a Sheep Model
Presentation Number: OR30
Session: Session 4a: CNS & Sensory II
Presenting Author: Toloo Taghian, Ph.D., University of Massachusetts
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, October 21, 2021; 9:00-11:00 AM CEST

Poster Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Phase 1/2 Open-label Dose Evaluation Study of AXO-Lenti-PD Gene Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease: Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability Data up to 24 Months
Poster Number: P254
Presenting Author: Gavin Corcoran, MD, Chief R&D Officer of Sio Gene Therapies

Copies of the presentation materials will be made available under the Events and Presentations section of Sio’s website.

About AXO-AAV-GM1
AXO-AAV-GM1 delivers a functional copy of the GLB1 gene via an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector, with the goal of restoring β-galactosidase enzyme activity for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. The gene therapy is delivered intravenously, which has the potential to broadly transduce the central nervous system and treat peripheral manifestations of the disease as well. Preclinical studies in murine and a naturally-occurring feline model of GM1 gangliosidosis have supported AXO-AAV-GM1’s ability to improve β-galactosidase enzyme activity, reduce GM1 ganglioside accumulation, improve neuromuscular function, and extend survival.

