Computer Vision Market to Reach $41.11 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 16.0% CAGR

Faster processing, better accuracy, and economic advantage of computer vision system drive the growth of the global computer vision market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Computer Vision Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Product (PC-Based Computer Vision Systems, Smart Cameras-Based Computer Vision Systems), Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance), and Vertical (Industrial and Non-Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global computer vision industry was estimated at $9.45 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $41.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Faster processing, better accuracy, and economic advantage of computer vision system drive the growth of the global computer vision market. On the other hand, requirement of highly skilled and experienced professionals and several data privacy & safety concerns impede the growth to some extent. However, growing applications of computer vision systems and advancements in the field of Computer vision and AI are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario

  • The global pandemic had a significant economic impact on many industries. These industries experienced and caused many slowdowns in production and supply chain. And, the computer vision market is not an exception in this regard.
  • However, growing applications of computer vision and artificial intelligence in non-industrial applications such as healthcare, surveillance & monitoring, and transportation have created a huge profit margin for the market, thereby creating a mixed impact on the sector.

