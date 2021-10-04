Faster processing, better accuracy, and economic advantage of computer vision system drive the growth of the global computer vision market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Computer Vision Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Product (PC-Based Computer Vision Systems, Smart Cameras-Based Computer Vision Systems), Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance), and Vertical (Industrial and Non-Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global computer vision industry was estimated at $9.45 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $41.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2030.