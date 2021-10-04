checkAd

Mattel Creations Announces the Hot Wheels x Gucci Cadillac Seville Celebrating Luxury Fashion House’s 100th Anniversary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021   

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that Mattel Creations, the company’s design collaboration and direct-to-consumer platform, is adding to its growing list of creators with a unique Hot Wheels collectible honoring Gucci’s 100th anniversary. The limited-edition Hot Wheels x Gucci Cadillac Seville, inspired by a scale model of the legendary “Seville by Gucci” Cadillac – a paradigmatic expression of the late ‘70s flair and a testament to the Maison’s forward thinking – will be available on Mattel Creations and at select Gucci stores worldwide starting October 18th.

Mattel Creations is adding to its growing list of creators with a unique Hot Wheels collectible honoring Gucci's 100th anniversary.

“This epic and unexpected collaboration between Gucci and Hot Wheels reinforces that toys are a canvas that reflect pop culture, fashion and design,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “We are thrilled to celebrate and honor Gucci’s incredible 100th milestone with an artistic take on a limited-edition Hot Wheels, reinforcing the significance of Toys as Art.”

This partnership pays homage to the original 1970s collaboration between Gucci and GM to create the Cadillac Seville designed by Gucci. Introduced on the 1978 Cadillac Seville, the Gucci package was intended to add legendary Italian styling to the Detroit luxury automobile. The sought-after cars offered discerning drivers a vinyl top covering only the “C-pillar” and featured the interlocking double “G” crest, a gold Gucci hood ornament, gold Gucci emblems on the wheels, front fenders and a C-pillar and Gucci’s Web stripes across the rear trunk.

Creating a statement in the fashion world today just as it did decades ago, the 1982 Cadillac Seville plays into the current 80’s and 90’s Radwood custom car movement expanding across the globe. Outfitted in the classic Gucci logo and iconic interlocking GG pattern, the 1:6th scale interior features details authentic to the life-size vehicles, such as gold piping on the seats. Featuring packaging designed and produced by Gucci, the vehicle comes in a sleek display case.

Through the Mattel Creations platform, Mattel creates highly curated, specialty offerings that both celebrate and stretch Mattel’s intellectual property. Mattel Creations collaborates with today’s most imaginative artists, designers, and pop culture influencers to remix Mattel’s iconic toys into entirely new inspired designs where toys become art and art is influenced by toys. The collections are offered directly to consumers through MattelCreations.com.

Starting October 18th, the Hot Wheels x Gucci 1982 Cadillac Seville will be available on MattelCreations.com and Gucci.com, and rolling into Gucci selected stores in New York, Beijing, Seoul and Tokyo, as well as in ephemeral locations such as the Gucci Cartoleria in Milan and the Gucci Circolo in London, Berlin and Milan. For more information, visit MattelCreations.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Gucci

Founded in Florence in 1921, Gucci is one of the world’s leading luxury fashion brands. As the House marks its 100th Anniversary under the Creative Direction of Alessandro Michele, with Marco Bizzarri as President and Chief Executive, Gucci moves forward into the coming decades with an ongoing commitment to redefining luxury, while celebrating the creativity, innovation and Italian craftsmanship at the core of its values.

Gucci is part of the global luxury group Kering, which manages the development of a series of renowned Maisons in fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches.

For further information about Gucci visit www.gucci.com

