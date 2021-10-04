checkAd

Offerpad Now Serves Ohio Home Sellers and Buyers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 15:03  |  27   |   |   

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, has expanded into Columbus, Ohio, the company’s fourth service territory in the Midwest. Offerpad’s 2021 expansion nearly doubles the company’s geographic footprint as Offerpad now serves home sellers and buyers in nearly 1,500 cities and towns within its 21 markets across the country. In the first nine months of the year, Offerpad expanded to Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia, South Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005511/en/

Offerpad now serves home buyers and sellers in Ohio (Graphic: Business Wire)

Offerpad now serves home buyers and sellers in Ohio (Graphic: Business Wire)

Offerpad’s availability in the Columbus area covers 106 cities and towns in central Ohio including Marysville, Delaware, Lancaster and Newark.

“We look forward to helping people in the Columbus metro area with Offerpad’s easy and convenient home selling and buying solutions, including our EXPRESS instant cash offers and FLEX listing services,” said Brian Bair, Offerpad’s CEO and Chairman. “Offerpad is known for its personalized customer service, and with the many customizable options available through our exclusive Real Estate Solutions Center, residents can now enjoy a stress-free experience from start to finish. Our team of real estate experts here in Ohio is available to help them every step of the way with invaluable local insights to meet their unique and diverse needs.”

For a complete list of Offerpad’s current markets nationwide, visit offerpad.com/locations.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our fundamental real estate expertise with our data-driven digital “Solutions Center” platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Offerpad’s future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding Offerpad’s market expansion plans, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “pro forma,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Offerpad and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Offerpad does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

#OPAD_Expansion

SOCIAL

FB/LI

Moving into our newest market in Columbus OH today means Offerpad is now in ~1,600 cities and towns within 21 markets across the US, nearly double the number of locations we served last year! Find out how we’re making it easy for people in Ohio’s capital city to experience your best way to buy and sell a home.

Twitter

Opening in our newest market in Columbus OH today means Offerpad is now in ~1,600 cities and towns within 21 markets across the US, nearly double the number of locations we served last year! More expansion news here.

Offerpad Solutions Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Offerpad Now Serves Ohio Home Sellers and Buyers Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, has expanded into Columbus, Ohio, the company’s fourth service territory in the Midwest. Offerpad’s 2021 expansion nearly doubles the company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.09.213 Aktien, die ich gekauft habe und die eine 10-fache Rendite bringen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.09.21Offerpad Brings Tech-enabled Home Selling and Buying to Kansas City and St. Louis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten