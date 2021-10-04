checkAd

Equitable Announces Partnership with Purposity to Support Educators and Students in Charlotte

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021   

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today announced a new, multi-year partnership with Purposity, a not-for-profit online platform that helps people see and respond to real-time, essential needs in their local communities.

Using the Purposity app, community members can identify people in need and provide them with basic critical needs, ranging from school supplies to a new pair of shoes to even bedding on which to sleep at night.

Equitable’s work with Purposity focuses in Charlotte, N.C., where the company has a significant presence. Through the partnership and a grant from Equitable Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm, Purposity has equipped more than seventy school social workers to help identify needs and link resources within Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

The partnership is one of a number of expanded commitments totaling more than $1 million by Equitable Foundation to support educators and students, foster healthy and vibrant communities and advance equity and inclusion.

“There’s a powerful link between education and the vibrancy and sustainability of communities. No one understands that connection more than the teachers and school administrators who are often the first to identify the underlying needs in their community that can hold students back,” said Jessica Baehr, Head of Group Retirement at Equitable. “Through our partnership with Purposity and other nonprofit organizations, we are proud to expand our commitments to support K-12 educators and help improve students’ access to education resources we know directly contribute to their overall financial well-being.”

“Purposity is built on the simple truth that if you knew a kid down the street had holes in her shoes and couldn't afford new ones, you'd buy her a pair,” says Purposity Founder and CEO Blake Canterbury. “We are grateful for Equitable’s support in Charlotte to help engage the CMS community to help students in need and set them up for success.”

Equitable Foundation Focus Commitments in Charlotte Mecklenburg School District

Building off Equitable’s partnership with Purposity, the company is focusing increased resources in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), which serves more than 9,000 educators and 145,000 students in the Charlotte, N.C. metropolitan area.

“In the time that CMS personnel have been using Purposity, we have found it to be efficient and effective in supporting simple student and family needs that ultimately can help our students focus more on instruction and less on things they may be lacking,” said Michele King, Director, CMS Student Wellness and Academic Support.

