Qualcomm and SSW Partners Reach Definitive Agreement to Acquire Veoneer

Augments Qualcomm's ability to create an open and competitive ADAS platform for the global auto industry

SSW Partners to acquire Veoneer's RCS and Active Safety businesses and lead the process to find long-term strategic partners

SAN DIEGO, NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) and SSW Partners, a New York-based investment partnership ("SSW Partners"), today announced they have reached a definitive agreement to acquire Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE; SSE: VNE SDB) for $37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value for Veoneer of $4.5 billion. Veoneer has terminated its prior acquisition agreement with Magna International Inc. ("Magna") and canceled its October 19, 2021 special meeting that was previously scheduled to approve that agreement.

At closing, SSW Partners will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Veoneer, shortly after which it will sell the Arriver business to Qualcomm and retain Veoneer's Tier-1 supplier businesses. SSW Partners will lead the process of finding strong, long-term strategic partners. This transaction structure facilitates the long-term success of all Veoneer's businesses.

Having already demonstrated a successful partnership with Arriver, Qualcomm believes that the Arriver business will thrive at Qualcomm. Upon close of the transactions, Qualcomm will incorporate Arriver's Computer Vision, Drive Policy and Driver Assistance assets into its leading Snapdragon Ride Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solution. This will augment Qualcomm's ability to deliver an open and competitive ADAS platform for automakers and Tier-1s at scale.

SSW Partners will work with Veoneer's management to ensure the pursuit of Veoneer's existing business plan and to identify strong, long-term strategic partners for the Restraint Control Systems (RCS) and Active Safety businesses. The principals of SSW Partners have substantial investing, operating and transaction experience internationally, as well as a track record of success in collaborating with management teams in multiple geographies and industries. They are experienced investors and advisors in both Europe and the automotive sector and will prioritize the smooth continuation of business activities for the customers and employees of the RCS and Active Safety businesses. SSW Partners' investment in Veoneer will represent its first capital commitment as a partnership since its founding at the beginning of the year.