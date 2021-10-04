Consolidated Communications to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on Oct. 28

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 28 before the market opens. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 9 a.m. CT.

A link to the live webcast along with the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com.