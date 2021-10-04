AmpliTech to Launch MMIC Semiconductor Chip Design Center in Texas to Complete Development of State-of-the-Art Signal Amplifier ‘Systems on a Chip’

Bohemia, NY, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, today announced plans to open a MMIC chip design center in Texas and has highly experienced MMIC design professionals on its team. AmpliTech expects the facility to be fully operational by year-end 2021.

MMICs, or monolithic microwave integrated circuits, are semiconductor chips used in high-frequency communications applications such as signal amplifiers and filters for mobile phones or satellites. They combine transistors and passive devices, such as resistors and capacitors, on the same chip and may be analog only, or mixed-mode analog and digital. MMICs are widely desired for power amplification solutions to service emerging technologies such as satellite payloads, phased array antennas, and quantum computing. The reason for this shift in MMIC usage is that MMICs carry a smaller footprint enabling them to be incorporated in a broader array of systems, while also reducing costs by eliminating the need for connectors and skilled labor. In mission-critical applications such as satellite communications, it is crucial that amplification components must exhibit extremely low noise interference to maintain a reliable signal while minimizing data corruption. AmpliTech’s low noise amplifiers deliver the lowest noise performance in the industry, at a consistent rate across frequencies, making communications systems efficient and reliable. By coalescing its first-rate amplification solutions into its MMIC product line, AmpliTech believes it will be able to provide immense value to its customers. To protect its unique designs and processes, AmpliTech is working to secure patents for key elements of its MMIC designs and technology.

Over the past several months, AmpliTech started to implement several of its proprietary amplifier designs into MMIC components. The team’s success, along with future development needs and opportunities, has made it clear that AmpliTech’s long-term growth and profitability would be best served by bringing its MMIC development efforts fully in-house. This strategic priority paved the way for the creation and launching of the design center, which will be owned by AmpliTech.